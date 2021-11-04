This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Tribune News Service (TNS)

Bestsellers

From Publishers Weekly

Fiction

1. “The Judge’s List: A Novel,” John Grisham (Doubleday)

2. “Better Off Dead,” Lee Child and Andrew Child (Delacorte)

3. “The Wish,” Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central)

4. “The Lincoln Highway,” Amor Towles (Viking)

5. “State of Terror,” Hillary Rodham Clinton and Louise Penny (S&S and St. Martin’s)

6. “Cloud Cuckoo Land: A Novel,” Anthony Doerr (Scribner)

7. “Apples Never Fall,” Liane Moriarty (Holt)

8. “Forgiving Paris: A Novel,” Karen Kingsbury (Atria)

9. “Dear Santa: A Novel,” Debbie Macomber (Ballantine)

10. “The Last Thing He Told Me: A Novel,” Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)

Nonfiction

1. “Half Homemade, Fully Delicious: An ‘In the Kitchen With David’ Cookbook from QVC’s Resident Foodie,” David Venable (Ballantine)

2. “The Pioneer Woman Cooks―Super Easy! 120 Shortcut Recipes for Dinners, Desserts and More,” Ree Drummond (Morrow)

3. “Dungeons & Dragons: Fizban’s Treasury of Dragons” (Wizards of the Coast)

4. “Going There,” Katie Couric (Little, Brown)

5. “Renegades: Born in the USA,” Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen (Crown)

6. “Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: The Story of Schitt’s Creek,” Daniel Levy and Eugene Levy (Black Dog & Leventhal)

7. “Cravings: All Together: Recipes to Love: A Cookbook,” Chrissy Teigen (Clarkson Potter)

8. “Not All Diamonds and Rosé: The Inside Story of the Real Housewives From the People Who Lived It,” Dave Quinn (Holt/Cohen)

9. “The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music,” Dave Grohl (Dey Street)

10. “Hip-Hop (and Other Things),” Shea Serrano and Arturo Torres (Twelve)