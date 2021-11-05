Classes go on at Pride Schools after threatening Snapchat message emerges

Classes went on as scheduled Friday at Pride Schools despite the report of a threatening Snapchat message posted by a student.

The charter school, located near downtown, received a report that a student had posted a Snapchat with their picture and the statement “I’m boutta be the quiet school shooter.”

School officials did not respond to several requests for comment.

However, in a letter to families sent Thursday night, the school said that “at this time we have been notified that the student does not have access to weapons. The student will not be at school.”

The letter continued: “We take these types of matters seriously and have contacted local authorities as well as the parent of the student who posted the Snapchat. We have been assured that the school is safe for students tomorrow, Friday, November 5.”

The threatening message comes as University High School canceled classes Friday after a student’s arrest for allegedly threatening to kill another student.