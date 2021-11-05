NFL: Aaron Rodgers has not been vaccinated against COVID-19 but says he wasn’t lying when he told reporters he was “immunized” before the start of the NFL season.

Using phrases like “witch hunt,” “cancel culture,” “woke mob” and “propaganda narrative,” Rodgers appeared Friday on the Pat McAfee Show to “set the record straight on so many of the blatant lies that are out there about myself right now.”

Rodgers said he is allergic to an ingredient in the mRNA vaccines and that his medical team advised him that “the danger I’d be in to get an adverse event” from the Johnson & Johnson vaccine “was greater than the risk of getting COVID and recovering.”

Xavi to return to Barcelona as new coach

SOCCER: Xavi Hernández, the player who personified the attacking style made popular by Barcelona and Spain’s national team, is returning to Camp Nou as the new coach of his struggling boyhood club.

Barcelona announced that Xavi has agreed to a contract through 2024 and will replace Ronald Koeman, who was fired last week.

Local watch

NBA

Jalen Suggs (GU), Orlando: Scored 12 points on 4 of 11 shooting with three assists and two blocks in a 102-89 loss to visiting San Antonio.

Brandon Clarke (GU), Memphis: Scored six points on 3 of 7 shooting in a 115-87 loss to host Washington.

Corey Kispert (GU), Washington: Scored two points with four rebounds and three assists in a win over Memphis.

Kilian Tillie (GU), Memphis: Tallied one rebound and a steal in a loss to Washington.

Kelly Olynyk (GU), Detroit: Scored 14 points with 10 rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block in a 96-90 loss to visiting Brooklyn.

Domantas Sabonis (GU), Indiana: Scored 15 points with 12 rebounds and four assists in a 110-106 loss to host Portland.

NHL

Ty Smith, New Jersey: Had three hits and one blocked shot in a 3-2 loss to host Los Angeles.

Kailer Yamamoto, Edmonton: Had two shots on goal and made one hit in a 6-5 overtime win over the visiting N.Y. Rangers.

Derek Ryan, Edmonton: Had one shot on goal in a win over the N.Y. Rangers.

From wire reports