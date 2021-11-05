The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Partly Cloudy Night 44° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now

On the Air

UPDATED: Fri., Nov. 5, 2021

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

5:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship NBC Sports

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: Utah at Miami NBA

7:30 p.m.: L.A. Lakers at Portland NBA

Football, college

8:30 a.m.: Army at Air Force CBS

9 a.m.: Missouri at Georgia ESPN

9 a.m.: Ohio State at Nebraska Fox 28

9 a.m.: Wake Forest at North Carolina ABC

9 a.m.: Illinois at Minnesota ESPN2

12:30 p.m.: Michigan State at Purdue ABC

12:30 p.m.: Tulsa at Cincinnati……………………………………………………….ESPN2

12:30 p.m.: Navy at Notre Dame NBC

12:30 p.m.: Oklahoma State at West Virginia ESPN

12:30 p.m.: Baylor at TCU Fox 28

12:30 p.m.: Auburn at Texas A&M CBS

1 p.m.: Montana State at EWU SWX

4 p.m.: Tennessee at Kentucky ESPN2

4 p.m.: Boise State at Fresno State CBS Sports

4:30 p.m.: Oregon at Washington ABC

4:30 p.m.: Indiana at Michigan Fox 28

7:30 p.m.: USC at Arizona State ABC

8 p.m.: San Diego State at Hawaii FS1

Golf

5 a.m.: EPGA Tour: Portugal Masters Golf

11 a.m.: PGA Tour: World Wide Technology Championship Golf

2:30 p.m.: PGA Tour Champions: TimberTech Championship Golf

Hockey, NHL

11 a.m.: Tampa Bay at Ottawa NHL

4 p.m.: Boston at Toronto NHL

7 p.m.: Seattle at Arizona Root

Horse racing

11:30 a.m.: Breeders’ Cup NBC Sports

Soccer, men

5:30 a.m.: Manchester City at Manchester United NBC Sports

8 a.m.: Wolverhampton at Crystal Palace NBC Sports

10:30 a.m.: Newcastle United at Brighton & Hove Albion NBC

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men

7:45 p.m.: Redlands at Whitworth 1230-AM

Football, college

11:45 a.m.: Pacific at Whitworth 1230-AM

Noon: Montana State at EWU 700-AM

Noon: Southern Utah at Idaho 1080-AM

All events subject to change

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.