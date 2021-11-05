On the Air
UPDATED: Fri., Nov. 5, 2021
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
5:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship NBC Sports
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: Utah at Miami NBA
7:30 p.m.: L.A. Lakers at Portland NBA
Football, college
8:30 a.m.: Army at Air Force CBS
9 a.m.: Missouri at Georgia ESPN
9 a.m.: Ohio State at Nebraska Fox 28
9 a.m.: Wake Forest at North Carolina ABC
9 a.m.: Illinois at Minnesota ESPN2
12:30 p.m.: Michigan State at Purdue ABC
12:30 p.m.: Tulsa at Cincinnati……………………………………………………….ESPN2
12:30 p.m.: Navy at Notre Dame NBC
12:30 p.m.: Oklahoma State at West Virginia ESPN
12:30 p.m.: Baylor at TCU Fox 28
12:30 p.m.: Auburn at Texas A&M CBS
1 p.m.: Montana State at EWU SWX
4 p.m.: Tennessee at Kentucky ESPN2
4 p.m.: Boise State at Fresno State CBS Sports
4:30 p.m.: Oregon at Washington ABC
4:30 p.m.: Indiana at Michigan Fox 28
7:30 p.m.: USC at Arizona State ABC
8 p.m.: San Diego State at Hawaii FS1
Golf
5 a.m.: EPGA Tour: Portugal Masters Golf
11 a.m.: PGA Tour: World Wide Technology Championship Golf
2:30 p.m.: PGA Tour Champions: TimberTech Championship Golf
Hockey, NHL
11 a.m.: Tampa Bay at Ottawa NHL
4 p.m.: Boston at Toronto NHL
7 p.m.: Seattle at Arizona Root
Horse racing
11:30 a.m.: Breeders’ Cup NBC Sports
Soccer, men
5:30 a.m.: Manchester City at Manchester United NBC Sports
8 a.m.: Wolverhampton at Crystal Palace NBC Sports
10:30 a.m.: Newcastle United at Brighton & Hove Albion NBC
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men
7:45 p.m.: Redlands at Whitworth 1230-AM
Football, college
11:45 a.m.: Pacific at Whitworth 1230-AM
Noon: Montana State at EWU 700-AM
Noon: Southern Utah at Idaho 1080-AM
All events subject to change
