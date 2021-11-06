On the Air
UPDATED: Sat., Nov. 6, 2021
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
10 a.m.: FIM MotoGP NBC
10:30 a.m.: Formula 1: Mexico Grand Prix ABC
Noon: NASCAR Cup Series Championship NBC
Basketball
6 p.m.: Hoopfest Toyota Shootoff SWX
Basketball, NBA
4 p.m.: San Antonio at Oklahoma City NBA
Football, NFL
10 a.m.: Denver at Dallas Fox 28
1:05 p.m.: L.A. Chargers at Philadelphia CBS
1:25 p.m.: Green Bay at Kansas City Fox 28
5:20 p.m.: Tennessee at L.A. Rams NBC
Golf
5 a.m.: EPGA Tour: Portugal Masters Golf
Noon: PGA Tour: World Wide Technology Championship Golf
4 p.m.: PGA Tour Champions: TimberTech Championship Golf
Horse racing
1:30 p.m.: NYRA: America’s Day at the Races FS1
Marathon
6:30 a.m.: The New York City Marathon ESPN2
Rugby
3 p.m.: Premiership: Harlequins at Wasps NBC Sports
Soccer, college women
11 a.m.: Atlantic Coast Championship ESPNU
1:30 p.m.: Big 12 Championship ESPNU
Soccer, men
7 a.m.: Tottenham Hotspur at Everton NBC Sports
9:30 a.m.: Liverpool at West Ham United NBC Sports
12:30 p.m.: MLS: Nashville at N.Y. Red Bulls ESPN
Volleyball, college women
Noon: Mississippi at Tennessee ESPN2
Noon: Arizona at Washington Pac-12
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Football, NFL
4:30 p.m.: Tennessee at L.A. Rams 1080-AM
