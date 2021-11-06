The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

UPDATED: Sat., Nov. 6, 2021

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

10 a.m.: FIM MotoGP NBC

10:30 a.m.: Formula 1: Mexico Grand Prix ABC

Noon: NASCAR Cup Series Championship NBC

Basketball

6 p.m.: Hoopfest Toyota Shootoff SWX

Basketball, NBA

4 p.m.: San Antonio at Oklahoma City NBA

Football, NFL

10 a.m.: Denver at Dallas Fox 28

1:05 p.m.: L.A. Chargers at Philadelphia CBS

1:25 p.m.: Green Bay at Kansas City Fox 28

5:20 p.m.: Tennessee at L.A. Rams NBC

Golf

5 a.m.: EPGA Tour: Portugal Masters Golf

Noon: PGA Tour: World Wide Technology Championship Golf

4 p.m.: PGA Tour Champions: TimberTech Championship Golf

Horse racing

1:30 p.m.: NYRA: America’s Day at the Races FS1

Marathon

6:30 a.m.: The New York City Marathon ESPN2

Rugby

3 p.m.: Premiership: Harlequins at Wasps NBC Sports

Soccer, college women

11 a.m.: Atlantic Coast Championship ESPNU

1:30 p.m.: Big 12 Championship ESPNU

Soccer, men

7 a.m.: Tottenham Hotspur at Everton NBC Sports

9:30 a.m.: Liverpool at West Ham United NBC Sports

12:30 p.m.: MLS: Nashville at N.Y. Red Bulls ESPN

Volleyball, college women

Noon: Mississippi at Tennessee ESPN2

Noon: Arizona at Washington Pac-12

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Football, NFL

4:30 p.m.: Tennessee at L.A. Rams 1080-AM

All events subject to change

