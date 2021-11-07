cit_211108_covid_numbers
UPDATED: Sun., Nov. 7, 2021
Worldwide, there are more than 249.8 million cases of COVID-19, of which nearly 46.5 million are in the United States – the most of any country.
More than 5 million have died globally, including nearly 755,000 in the U.S. Approximately 429.1 million vaccination doses have been administered in the U.S.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.