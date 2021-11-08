The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

UPDATED: Mon., Nov. 8, 2021

Tuesday’s TV HighlightsBasketball, College men

Noon: Alcorn State at Washington State PAC-12N

1:30 p.m.: Mount St. Mary’s at Villanova FS1

2 p.m.: UC San Diego at California PAC-12N

3 p.m.: Akron at Ohio State ESPN2

4 p.m.: Champions Classic – Kansas vs. Michigan State ESPN

4 p.m.: Texas Southern at Oregon PAC-12N

6 p.m.: CS Northridge at USC PAC-12N

6 p.m.: Dixie State at Gonzaga KHQ

6:30 p.m.: Champions Classic: Kentucky vs. Duke ESPN

7 p.m.: Northern Illinois at Washington……………………………….PAC-12WA

8 p.m.: CS Bakersfield at UCLA PAC-12N

Basketball, College women

2 p.m.: South Carolina at NC State ESPN

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: Milwaukee at Philadelphia TNT

6 p.m.: Atlanta at Utah……………………………………………………………………..ROOT

7 p.m.: Portland at L.A. Clippers TNT

Football, College

4 p.m.: Akron at W. Michigan CBSSN

4 p.m.: Buffalo at Miami (Ohio) ESPNU

5 p.m.: Ohio at E. Michigan ESPN2

Tuesday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, College men

11:30 a.m.: Alcorn State at Washington State 920-AM

7 p.m.: Eastern Washington at Nevada 700-AM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob………………………………………………………………700-AM

6 p.m.: Paul Petrino Show…………………………………………………………..1080-AM

All events subject to change

