On the air
UPDATED: Mon., Nov. 8, 2021
Tuesday’s TV HighlightsBasketball, College men
Noon: Alcorn State at Washington State PAC-12N
1:30 p.m.: Mount St. Mary’s at Villanova FS1
2 p.m.: UC San Diego at California PAC-12N
3 p.m.: Akron at Ohio State ESPN2
4 p.m.: Champions Classic – Kansas vs. Michigan State ESPN
4 p.m.: Texas Southern at Oregon PAC-12N
6 p.m.: CS Northridge at USC PAC-12N
6 p.m.: Dixie State at Gonzaga KHQ
6:30 p.m.: Champions Classic: Kentucky vs. Duke ESPN
7 p.m.: Northern Illinois at Washington……………………………….PAC-12WA
8 p.m.: CS Bakersfield at UCLA PAC-12N
Basketball, College women
2 p.m.: South Carolina at NC State ESPN
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: Milwaukee at Philadelphia TNT
6 p.m.: Atlanta at Utah……………………………………………………………………..ROOT
7 p.m.: Portland at L.A. Clippers TNT
Football, College
4 p.m.: Akron at W. Michigan CBSSN
4 p.m.: Buffalo at Miami (Ohio) ESPNU
5 p.m.: Ohio at E. Michigan ESPN2
Tuesday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, College men
11:30 a.m.: Alcorn State at Washington State 920-AM
7 p.m.: Eastern Washington at Nevada 700-AM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob………………………………………………………………700-AM
6 p.m.: Paul Petrino Show…………………………………………………………..1080-AM
All events subject to change
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.