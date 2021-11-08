Sports Highlights
UPDATED: Wed., Nov. 10, 2021
Basketball
NBA
Detroit at Houston 4:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Portland Trail Blazers pregame
5:30 p.m. (Root)
Portland at Phoenix 6 p.m. (Root)
Miami at L.A. Lakers 7:05 p.m. (ESPN)
Trail Blazers postgame
8:30 p.m. (Root
College
Long Beach State at Idaho
6 p.m. (SWX)
Coppin State at DePaul 6 p.m. (FS1)
Football
College
Kent State at Central Michigan
5 p.m. (ESPNU)
Golf
Women
Amateur Asia-Pacific Championship
10 p.m. (Golf)
European Tour
AVIV Dubai Championship
2 a.m. Thursday (Golf)
Hockey
NHL
Minnesota at Arizona
7 p.m. (TNT)
