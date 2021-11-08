The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Partly Cloudy Night 36° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now

Sports Highlights

UPDATED: Wed., Nov. 10, 2021

Basketball

NBA

Detroit at Houston 4:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Portland Trail Blazers pregame

5:30 p.m. (Root)

Portland at Phoenix 6 p.m. (Root)

Miami at L.A. Lakers 7:05 p.m. (ESPN)

Trail Blazers postgame

8:30 p.m. (Root

College

Long Beach State at Idaho

6 p.m. (SWX)

Coppin State at DePaul 6 p.m. (FS1)

Football

College

Kent State at Central Michigan

5 p.m. (ESPNU)

Golf

Women

Amateur Asia-Pacific Championship

10 p.m. (Golf)

European Tour

AVIV Dubai Championship

2 a.m. Thursday (Golf)

Hockey

NHL

Minnesota at Arizona

7 p.m. (TNT)

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.