TV Best Bets







‘Nature’

Uma Thurman narrates the beautiful two-part special “Born in the Rockies,” which takes viewers deep into the wild heart of the Rocky Mountains to experience this rugged terrain through the eyes of the distinctive wildlife that calls the place home. Tonight’s opener, “First Steps,” follows animal mothers from early spring to late summer as they raise a new family in this challenging landscape. As cranes migrate north to give birth, young mountain goats learn to climb and a bison mother protects her calves from any threats. The conclusion airs next Wednesday. (TV-G) 7 p.m. on KSPS.

NBA Basketball

A rematch of the 2020 NBA Finals is in the offing tonight at Staples Center, where the Los Angeles Lakers, likely without an injured LeBron James, will play host to the Miami Heat. The Lakers are once again expected to be in the mix for a finals berth in the Western Conference, led by their “big 3” of James, power forward Anthony Davis and new point guard Russell Westbrook. The Heat have a few new pieces as well, headed by point guard Kyle Lowry and forward P.J. Tucker. 7:05 p.m. on ESPN.

CMA Awards

From Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, two-time CMA entertainer of the year Luke Bryan hosts this three-hour special covering annual ceremonies honoring outstanding achievements in the country music industry between July 1, 2020, and June 30, 2021. Among this year’s field of nominees, Eric Church and Chris Stapleton sit at the top of the heap, with five nominations apiece. Both are up for Entertainer of the Year, a category in which they’ll compete with Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert and Carrie Underwood. (TV-PG) 8 p.m. on KXLY.

‘Secrets of the Dead’

For decades, the exact cause of the 1937 Hindenburg disaster – which saw the airship exploding in flames upon landing – has remained a mystery. Recently, however, newly discovered letters, maintenance reports and company memos have revealed multiple errors that contributed to the fiery catastrophe, which claimed the lives of 36 people. The new episode “Hindenburg’s Fatal Flaws” looks at critical construction mistakes that probably could have been corrected if they had been caught in time. (TV-PG) 9 p.m. on KSPS.

‘Batwoman’

Ryan (Javicia Leslie) asks Sophie (Meagan Tandy) to accompany her to a dinner at Jada’s (Robin Givens) in a bid to find out what her estranged mother knows about Wayne Enterprises in the new episode “A Lesson From Professor Pyg.” The evening takes a startling turn, however, when an uninvited guest drops in on the intimate gathering. During the course of the next few hours Ryan witnesses another side to Marquis (Nick Creegan), as well as her mother. Rachel Skarsten and Nicole Kang also star. (TV-14) 9 p.m. on KSKN.

‘Counting Cars: Under the Hood’

Rock star Tommy Lee is devastated when his beloved bike gets crushed in an accident, so he takes the battered vehicle to the only place he trusts to fix it: Count’s Kustoms, the place that originally built it, in the new episode ‘‘Heavy Metal.’’ Later, Danny “The Count” Koker gets a call from film and music star Rob Zombie, who wants to customize a truck for his upcoming tour. Here’s the challenge: That tour kicks off in seven days. (TV-PG) 9:32 p.m. on HIST.

‘Intergalactic’

Set in the year 2143, this new British sci-fi series follows a crew of ruthless female convicts who commandeer a prisoner transport ship. The story opens as Ash Harper (Savannah Steyn), an upright pilot and skycop, is framed for a crime she didn’t commit. The authorities discover the truth, but before they can release Ash, the dangerous gang leader Tula Quik (Sharon Duncan-Brewster) seizes control of their transport ship and orders Ash to fly them to another world. Eleanor Tomlinson and Parminder Nagra also are featured. Another episode follows. (TV-MA) 10 p.m. on SYFY.

Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook controls the ball during a game against the Charlotte Hornets in Los Angeles on Monday.