On the Air

Thursday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

3:30 p.m.: Sacred Heart at Providence FS1

5:30 p.m.: Kennesaw State at Creighton FS1

7:30 p.m.: N. Arizona at Washington Pac-12

Basketball, NBA

4 p.m.: Toronto at Philadelphia NBA

7:30 p.m.: Miami at L.A. Clippers NBA

Basketball, NBA G-League

5 p.m.: Agua Caliente at Team Ignite ESPN2

Football, college

4:30 p.m.: North Carolina at Pittsburgh ESPN

Football, NFL

5:20 p.m.: Baltimore at Miami Fox 28/NFL

Golf

7 a.m.: LPGA Tour: Pelican Women’s Championship Golf

10 a.m.: PGA Tour: Houston Open Golf

1 p.m.: PGA Champions: Charles Schwab Cup Championship Golf

10 p.m.: Women’s Amateur Asia Pacific Golf

2 a.m. (Friday): European Tour: Dubai Championship Golf

Hockey, NHL

7 p.m.: Anaheim at Seattle Root

Swimming

10 a.m.: ISL: Playoffs CBS Sports

Thursday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

6 p.m.: The Paul Petrino Show 700-AM

Football, college men

6 p.m.: Cougar Coaches Show 920-AM

Football, NFL

5 p.m.: Baltimore at Miami 1080-AM

All events subject to change

