On the Air
Wed., Nov. 10, 2021
Thursday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
3:30 p.m.: Sacred Heart at Providence FS1
5:30 p.m.: Kennesaw State at Creighton FS1
7:30 p.m.: N. Arizona at Washington Pac-12
Basketball, NBA
4 p.m.: Toronto at Philadelphia NBA
7:30 p.m.: Miami at L.A. Clippers NBA
Basketball, NBA G-League
5 p.m.: Agua Caliente at Team Ignite ESPN2
Football, college
4:30 p.m.: North Carolina at Pittsburgh ESPN
Football, NFL
5:20 p.m.: Baltimore at Miami Fox 28/NFL
Golf
7 a.m.: LPGA Tour: Pelican Women’s Championship Golf
10 a.m.: PGA Tour: Houston Open Golf
1 p.m.: PGA Champions: Charles Schwab Cup Championship Golf
10 p.m.: Women’s Amateur Asia Pacific Golf
2 a.m. (Friday): European Tour: Dubai Championship Golf
Hockey, NHL
7 p.m.: Anaheim at Seattle Root
Swimming
10 a.m.: ISL: Playoffs CBS Sports
Thursday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
6 p.m.: The Paul Petrino Show 700-AM
Football, college men
6 p.m.: Cougar Coaches Show 920-AM
Football, NFL
5 p.m.: Baltimore at Miami 1080-AM
All events subject to change
