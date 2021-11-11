On the Air
Thu., Nov. 11, 2021
Friday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
3 p.m.: Utah State at Richmond CBS Sports
3:30 p.m.: W. Kentucky at Minnesota ESPNU
3:30 p.m.: Kent State at Xavier FS1
5:30 p.m.: Pittsburgh at West Virginia ESPNU
5:30 p.m.: Virginia Tech at Navy CBS Sports
7 p.m.: Seattle at Washington State Pac-12
8 p.m.: Stanford at Santa Clara CBS Sports
8:30 p.m.: Villanova at UCLA ESPN2
Basketball, college women
1:30 p.m.: Louisville at Arizona ESPNU
Basketball, NBA
4:45 p.m.: Milwaukee at Boston ESPN
5 p.m.: Portland at Houston Root
7:05 p.m.: Chicago at Golden State ESPN
Football, college
3 p.m.: Cincinnati at South Florida ESPN2
Football, high school
7 p.m.: State 4A: Moses Lake at Gonzaga Prep SWX
Golf
7 a.m.: LPGA Tour: Pelican Women’s Championship Golf
10 a.m.: PGA Tour: Houston Open Golf
1 p.m.: PGA Champions: Charles Schwab Cup Championship Golf
2 a.m. (Saturday): EPGA Tour: Dubai Championship Golf
Soccer, men, FIFA World Cup qualifiers
11:30 a.m.: Italy vs. Switzerland ESPN2
6 p.m.: U.S. vs. Mexico ESPN2
Friday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
Basketball, college men
1:30 p.m.: Eastern Washington at UC Davis 700-AM
5:30 p.m.: George Fox at Idaho 1080-AM
6:30 p.m.: Seattle at Washington State 920-AM
Football, high school
6:30 p.m.: State 4A: Moses Lake at Gonzaga Prep 700-AM
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
7:30 p.m.: Texas at Gonzaga ESPN2
Basketball, NBA
2 p.m.: Miami at Utah NBA
5 p.m.: Boston at Cleveland NBA
Football, college
9 a.m.: Oklahoma at Baylor Fox 28
9 a.m.: West Virginia at Kansas State FS1
9 a.m.: Northwestern at Wisconsin ESPN2
9 a.m.: Mississippi State at Auburn ESPN
9 a.m.: Michigan at Penn St. ABC
9 a.m.: UCF at SMU ESPNU
9 a.m.: Bucknell at Army CBS Sports
Noon: Idaho at Montana State SWX
12:30 p.m.: Georgia at Tennessee CBS
12:30 p.m.: Purdue at Ohio State ABC
12:30 p.m.: UAB at Marshall CBS Sports
12:30 p.m.: Miami at Florida State ESPN
12:30 p.m.: Iowa State at Texas Tech ESPN2
1 p.m.: Maryland at Michigan State Fox 28
1 p.m.: Tulsa at Tulane ESPNU
4 p.m.: Texas A&M at Ole Miss ESPN
4 p.m.: Kentucky at Vanderbilt ESPN2
4 p.m.: Arizona State at Washington FS1
4 p.m.: Air Force at Colorado State CBS Sports
4:30 p.m.: Notre Dame at Virginia ABC
4:30 p.m.: Kansas at Texas ESPNU
5 p.m.: TCU at Oklahoma State Fox 28
7:30 p.m.: Washington State at Oregon ESPN
7:30 p.m.: Nevada at San Diego State CBS Sports
7:30 p.m.: Utah State at San Jose State Fox 28
Golf
7 a.m.: LPGA Tour: Pelican Women’s Championship Golf
10 a.m.: PGA Tour: Houston Open Golf
1 p.m.: PGA Champions: Charles Schwab Cup Championship Golf
2 a.m. (Sunday): EPGA Tour: Dubai Championship Golf
Hockey, NHL
10 a.m.: Boston at New Jersey NHL
4 p.m.: Los Angeles at Winnipeg NHL
7 p.m.: Minnesota at Seattle Root
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Football, college
11 a.m.: Idaho at Montana State 1080-AM
1 p.m.: Whitworth at George Fox 1230-AM
4 p.m.: Eastern Washington at UC Davis 700-AM
5:30 p.m.: Washington State at Oregon 920-AM
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
9 a.m.: Yale at Seton Hall FS1
10 a.m.: Florida State at Florida ESPN
2 p.m.: Drexel at Syracuse ESPN2
Basketball, college women
Noon: Texas at Stanford ESPN
1 p.m.: Gonzaga at Montana SWX
2 p.m.: Kentucky at Indiana ESPN
Basketball, NBA
5 p.m.: Portland at Denver Root
Football, NFL
10 a.m.: Cleveland at New England CBS
10 a.m.: Atlanta at Dallas Fox 28
1:25 p.m.: Seattle at Green Bay CBS
5:20 p.m.: Kansas City at Las Vegas NBC
Golf
7 a.m.: LPGA Tour: Pelican Women’s Championship Golf
10 a.m.: PGA Tour: Houston Open Golf
1 p.m.: PGA Champions: Charles Schwab Cup Championship Golf
2 a.m. (Sunday): EPGA Tour: Dubai Championship Golf
Volleyball, college women
Noon: Washington at California Pac-12
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Football, NFL
11 a.m.: Seattle at Green Bay 94.5-FM
4:30 p.m.: Kansas City at Las Vegas 700-AM
All events subject to change
