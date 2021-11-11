State roundup: Second-seeded Colfax upset, Liberty still alive for trophy in 2B tourney

Roundup of Thursday’s high school volleyball state tournament action from the Yakima Valley SunDome.

2B

Raymond 3, Colfax 1: The seventh-seeded Seagulls (18-2) beat the No. 2 Bulldogs (18-1) 23-25, 26-24, 25-17, 25-23 in a quarterfinal.

Colfax drops to a fifth-place bracket match against No. 3 Kalama on Friday at 8 a.m.

Colfax swept No. 15 Wahkiakum 25-15, 25-17, 25-17 in a first-round match earlier in the day.

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 3, Wahkiakum 1: The 10th-seeded Broncos (13-6) eliminated the No. 15 Mules (9-13) 25-15, 21-25, 25-15, 25-18 in a seventh-place bracket loser-out.

LRS faces No. 11 Adna in a loser-out on Friday at 8 a.m.

The Broncos lost to No. 7 Raymond 25-21, 25-18, 23-25, 25-23 in a first-round match earlier in the day.

No. 13 Liberty vs No. 12 Tri-Cities Prep: The No. 13 Lancers (11-8) beat the No. 12 Jaguars (12-8) 25-21, 25-15, 22-25, 25-20 in a seventh-place bracket loser-out.

Liberty faces No. 8 Toutle Lake on Friday at 8 a.m. in a loser-out.

Liberty lost to No. 4 Goldendale 25-18, 25-23, 15-25, 25-18 in a first-round match earlier in the day.

1B

Oakesdale 3, Naselle 1: The top-seeded Nighthawks (19-0) beat the eighth-seeded Comets (18-4) 25-16, 24-26, 29-27, 25-15 in a quarterfinal.

Oakesdale faces Odessa in a semifinal on Friday at 11:45 a.m.

The Nighthawks swept No. 16 Darrington (15-9) 25-12, 25-15, 25-19 in a round-of-16 match earlier in the day.

Odessa 3, Neah Bay 0: The fourth-seeded Tigers (16-5) swept the fifth-seeded Red Devils (12-1) in a quarterfinal.

The Tigers beat Republic (15-4) 25-15, 25-21, 19-25, 25-8 in a round-of-16 match earlier in the day.

St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse 3, Wilbur-Creston-Keller 0: The No. 3 Eagles (13-3) swept the No. 6 Wildcats (12-7) 25-18, 25-23, 25-5 in a quarterfinal.

SJEL faces No. 2 Mossyrock in a semifinal Friday at 11:45 a.m.

The Eagles (12-3) swept the No. 14 Willapa Valley (11-7) 25-8, 25-8, 25-22 in a round-of-16 match earlier in the day.

WCK swept No. 11 Grace Academy (13-3) 25-20, 25-18, 25-16 in round-of-16 match earlier in the day.

Mossyrock 3, Springdale 0: The Vikings (21-1) swept the Chargers (18-4) 25-17, 25-8, 25-10 in a quarterfinal match.

Springdale plays in a fifth-place bracket loser-out on Saturday at 1:30 p.m.

The Chargers beat No. 10 Crosspoint 25-8, 25-16, 25-11 in a round-of-16 match earlier in the day.

Football

In our state football preview on Wednesday we inadvertently omitted the 10th-seeded Cusick (6-3) road matchup against No. 7 Liberty Bell (8-1) in Winthrop on Saturday at 3:00 p.m.

The Panthers were the fourth-place team out of the rugged Northeast 1B league to qualify for the postseason.