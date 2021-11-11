The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Cloudy 39° Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports >  High school sports

State roundup: Second-seeded Colfax upset, Liberty still alive for trophy in 2B tourney

UPDATED: Thu., Nov. 11, 2021

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

Roundup of Thursday’s high school volleyball state tournament action from the Yakima Valley SunDome.

2B

Raymond 3, Colfax 1: The seventh-seeded Seagulls (18-2) beat the No. 2 Bulldogs (18-1) 23-25, 26-24, 25-17, 25-23 in a quarterfinal.

Colfax drops to a fifth-place bracket match against No. 3 Kalama on Friday at 8 a.m.

Colfax swept No. 15 Wahkiakum 25-15, 25-17, 25-17 in a first-round match earlier in the day.

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 3, Wahkiakum 1: The 10th-seeded Broncos (13-6) eliminated the No. 15 Mules (9-13) 25-15, 21-25, 25-15, 25-18 in a seventh-place bracket loser-out.

LRS faces No. 11 Adna in a loser-out on Friday at 8 a.m.

The Broncos lost to No. 7 Raymond 25-21, 25-18, 23-25, 25-23 in a first-round match earlier in the day.

No. 13 Liberty vs No. 12 Tri-Cities Prep: The No. 13 Lancers (11-8) beat the No. 12 Jaguars (12-8) 25-21, 25-15, 22-25, 25-20 in a seventh-place bracket loser-out.

Liberty faces No. 8 Toutle Lake on Friday at 8 a.m. in a loser-out.

Liberty lost to No. 4 Goldendale 25-18, 25-23, 15-25, 25-18 in a first-round match earlier in the day.

1B

Oakesdale 3, Naselle 1: The top-seeded Nighthawks (19-0) beat the eighth-seeded Comets (18-4) 25-16, 24-26, 29-27, 25-15 in a quarterfinal.

Oakesdale faces Odessa in a semifinal on Friday at 11:45 a.m.

The Nighthawks swept No. 16 Darrington (15-9) 25-12, 25-15, 25-19 in a round-of-16 match earlier in the day.

Odessa 3, Neah Bay 0: The fourth-seeded Tigers (16-5) swept the fifth-seeded Red Devils (12-1) in a quarterfinal.

The Tigers beat Republic (15-4) 25-15, 25-21, 19-25, 25-8 in a round-of-16 match earlier in the day.

St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse 3, Wilbur-Creston-Keller 0: The No. 3 Eagles (13-3) swept the No. 6 Wildcats (12-7) 25-18, 25-23, 25-5 in a quarterfinal.

SJEL faces No. 2 Mossyrock in a semifinal Friday at 11:45 a.m.

The Eagles (12-3) swept the No. 14 Willapa Valley (11-7) 25-8, 25-8, 25-22 in a round-of-16 match earlier in the day.

WCK swept No. 11 Grace Academy (13-3) 25-20, 25-18, 25-16 in round-of-16 match earlier in the day.

Mossyrock 3, Springdale 0: The Vikings (21-1) swept the Chargers (18-4) 25-17, 25-8, 25-10 in a quarterfinal match.

Springdale plays in a fifth-place bracket loser-out on Saturday at 1:30 p.m.

The Chargers beat No. 10 Crosspoint 25-8, 25-16, 25-11 in a round-of-16 match earlier in the day.

Football

In our state football preview on Wednesday we inadvertently omitted the 10th-seeded Cusick (6-3) road matchup against No. 7 Liberty Bell (8-1) in Winthrop on Saturday at 3:00 p.m.

The Panthers were the fourth-place team out of the rugged Northeast 1B league to qualify for the postseason.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Top stories in High school sports

Most read stories