UPDATED: Fri., Nov. 12, 2021

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

7:30 p.m.: Texas at Gonzaga ESPN2

Basketball, NBA

2 p.m.: Miami at Utah NBA

5 p.m.: Boston at Cleveland NBA

Football, college

9 a.m.: Oklahoma at Baylor Fox 28

9 a.m.: West Virginia at Kansas State FS1

9 a.m.: Northwestern at Wisconsin ESPN2

9 a.m.: Mississippi State at Auburn ESPN

9 a.m.: Michigan at Penn State ABC

9 a.m.: UCF at SMU ESPNU

9 a.m.: Bucknell at Army CBS Sports

Noon: Idaho at Montana State SWX

12:30 p.m.: Georgia at Tennessee CBS

12:30 p.m.: Purdue at Ohio State ABC

12:30 p.m.: UAB at Marshall CBS Sports

12:30 p.m.: Miami at Florida State ESPN

12:30 p.m.: Iowa State at Texas Tech ESPN2

1 p.m.: Maryland at Michigan State Fox 28

1 p.m.: Tulsa at Tulane ESPNU

4 p.m.: Texas A&M at Ole Miss ESPN

4 p.m.: Kentucky at Vanderbilt ESPN2

4 p.m.: Arizona State at Washington FS1

4 p.m.: Air Force at Colorado State CBS Sports

4:30 p.m.: Notre Dame at Virginia ABC

4:30 p.m.: Kansas at Texas ESPNU

5 p.m.: TCU at Oklahoma State Fox 28

7:30 p.m.: Washington State at Oregon ESPN

7:30 p.m.: Nevada at San Diego State CBS Sports

7:30 p.m.: Utah State at San Jose State Fox 28

Golf

7 a.m.: LPGA Tour: Pelican Women’s Championship Golf

10 a.m.: PGA Tour: Houston Open Golf

1 p.m.: PGA Champions: Charles Schwab Cup Championship Golf

2 a.m. (Sunday): EPGA Tour: Dubai Championship Golf

Hockey, NHL

10 a.m.: Boston at New Jersey NHL

4 p.m.: Los Angeles at Winnipeg NHL

7 p.m.: Minnesota at Seattle Root

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Football, college

11 a.m.: Idaho at Montana State 1080-AM

1 p.m.: Whitworth at George Fox 1230-AM

4 p.m.: Eastern Washington at UC Davis 700-AM

5:30 p.m.: Washington State at Oregon 920-AM

All events subject to change

