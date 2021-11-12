Wind gusts topping 50 mph expected to hit Spokane on Monday

Staff reports

Wind gusts of 50 mph are forecast to rush through the Spokane and Coeur d’Alene region on Monday, ushering in colder temperatures.

Such gusts may not be widespread, but they are concerning, said National Weather Service meteorologist Joey Clevenger of a wind advisory posted Friday afternoon.

“That’s what our main focus is,” he said.

November has been wet and temperate so far, with just a skiff of snow in some low-lying areas and heavier accumulations in the mountains.

Clevenger said rainfall through Thursday, according to measurements taken at Spokane International Airport, was 0.94 inches. That’s 0.23 inches above normal for the first 11 days of the month.

After Thursday and Friday’s soaking, clearing skies and pleasant temperatures are forecast for Saturday.

Then sustained winds of 20 mph arrive on Sunday, with some gusts reaching 40 mph.

On Monday, it could get dicey with stronger winds and the forecasted gusts topping 50 mph. For homes and businesses, that means the possibility of some downed trees and scattered power outages.

If the gusts top 55 mph, according to the weather service, the possibility of widespread power outages and downed trees increases.

Looking ahead to the travel forecast for the Thanksgiving Day weekend, Clevenger said the 8-to-14-day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center is leaning toward warmer than average temperatures with highs in the low to mid-40s.

The possibility for snow in the mountains is above average, he said, noting that such longer term forecasts often change.