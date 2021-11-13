Difference makers: Drew Timme paces No. 1 Gonzaga with 37-point outing against No. 5 Texas

DREW TIMME

The junior forward from Richardson, Texas, eclipsed his career high against the No. 5 Longhorns, scoring 37 points on 15-of-19 shooting. Gonzaga played through Timme early and late, as the preseason favorite for national player of the year scored the Bulldogs’ first seven points and 11 of the first 13. Timme, who scored 22 points in the first half, also had seven rebounds, three assists and four turnovers.

RASIR BOLTON

Doing his best to imitate former Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs, Bolton hoisted and drained a half-court shot at the buzzer to send the Bulldogs into halftime with a 47-27 lead. The Iowa State transfer, who had four encounters with Texas and a handful with Longhorns coach Chris Beard while he was at Texas Tech, secured his first win over UT while scoring 16 points on 6-of-11 shooting and 4 of 6 from 3-point range. Bolton also had three assists.

TURNING POINT

After two games this season, the Bulldogs still haven’t trailed and can thank Timme for an offensive surge in the early stages of the first half. Timme got a layup to fall on the game’s opening possession, made 1 of 2 free throws after drawing a foul on the second possession, then followed with a fast-break layup and a dunk on consecutive possessions to secure a 7-3 Zags lead. Timme scored twice more, on a midrange jumper and layup, to give him 13 points in less than 5 minutes.

