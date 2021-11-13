The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

On the Air

UPDATED: Sat., Nov. 13, 2021

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

9 a.m.: Yale at Seton Hall FS1

10 a.m.: Florida State at Florida ESPN

2 p.m.: Drexel at Syracuse ESPN2

Basketball, college women

Noon: Texas at Stanford ESPN

1 p.m.: Gonzaga at Montana SWX

2 p.m.: Kentucky at Indiana ESPN

Basketball, NBA

5 p.m.: Portland at Denver Root

Football, NFL

10 a.m.: Cleveland at New England CBS

10 a.m.: Atlanta at Dallas Fox 28

1:25 p.m.: Seattle at Green Bay CBS

5:20 p.m.: Kansas City at Las Vegas NBC

Golf

7 a.m.: LPGA Tour: Pelican Women’s Championship Golf

10 a.m.: PGA Tour: Houston Open Golf

1 p.m.: PGA Champions: Charles Schwab Cup Championship Golf

2 a.m. (Sunday): EPGA Tour: Dubai Championship Golf

Volleyball, college women

Noon: Washington at California Pac-12

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Football, NFL

11 a.m.: Seattle at Green Bay 94.5-FM

4:30 p.m.: Kansas City at Las Vegas 700-AM

All events subject to change

Active Person

