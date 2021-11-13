On the Air
UPDATED: Sat., Nov. 13, 2021
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
9 a.m.: Yale at Seton Hall FS1
10 a.m.: Florida State at Florida ESPN
2 p.m.: Drexel at Syracuse ESPN2
Basketball, college women
Noon: Texas at Stanford ESPN
1 p.m.: Gonzaga at Montana SWX
2 p.m.: Kentucky at Indiana ESPN
Basketball, NBA
5 p.m.: Portland at Denver Root
Football, NFL
10 a.m.: Cleveland at New England CBS
10 a.m.: Atlanta at Dallas Fox 28
1:25 p.m.: Seattle at Green Bay CBS
5:20 p.m.: Kansas City at Las Vegas NBC
Golf
7 a.m.: LPGA Tour: Pelican Women’s Championship Golf
10 a.m.: PGA Tour: Houston Open Golf
1 p.m.: PGA Champions: Charles Schwab Cup Championship Golf
2 a.m. (Sunday): EPGA Tour: Dubai Championship Golf
Volleyball, college women
Noon: Washington at California Pac-12
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Football, NFL
11 a.m.: Seattle at Green Bay 94.5-FM
4:30 p.m.: Kansas City at Las Vegas 700-AM
All events subject to change
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.