Pirates withstand Warhawks’ rally

Whitworth wouldn’t allow its lead to slip away in the second half and escaped with an 80-79 road win over Wisconsin-Whitewater in a nonconference men’s basketball game on Saturday.

Derek Gray’s contested layup was off the mark with 3 seconds left for the Warhawks (2-1) .

JT McDermott scored 17 points, and Jordan Lester and Jake Holtz each added 16 for Whitworth (3-1), which never trailed after taking a 44-43 lead less than 3 minutes into the second half.

Women

Montana Western 67, Whitworth 45: Brynley Fitzgerald scored 16 points to lead the Bulldogs (3-1) past the Pirates (0-2) in the final game of Whitworth’s Quality Inn Whit Classic.

Quincy McDeid scored 12 points and was the lone player in double figures for Whitworth.

The Pirates were outscored 12-2 in the second quarter and trailed 28-18 at halftime.

