On the Air

Monday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

4 p.m.: Liberty at LSU ESPNU

4 p.m.: Illinois at Marquette FS1

4 p.m.: Penn St. at UMass CBS Sports

6 p.m.: Oregon St. at Tulsa ESPNU

6 p.m.: Providence at Wisconsin FS1

6 p.m.: Texas Southern at Washington Pac-12

6 p.m.: Alcorn St. at Gonzaga SWX/Root

8 p.m.: UC Santa Barbara at Washington St. Pac-12

Basketball, NBA

5 p.m.: Denver at Dallas NBA

7 p.m.: Toronto at Portland Root

7:30 p.m.: Chicago at L.A. Lakers NBA

Football, NFL

5:15 p.m.: L.A. Rams at San Francisco ESPN/2

Tennis

3 p.m.: WTT: New York at Springfield NBC Sports

6 p.m.: WTT: Orange County at Chicago NBC Sports

Monday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

Basketball, college men

5:30 p.m.: Walla Walla at Eastern Washington 700-AM

6:30 p.m.: Idaho at Fresno St. 1080-AM

7:30 p.m.: UC Santa Barbara at Washington St. 920-AM

Football, college

4:30 p.m.: EWU Coaches Show 700-AM

All events subject to change

