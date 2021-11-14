On the Air
Sun., Nov. 14, 2021
Monday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
4 p.m.: Liberty at LSU ESPNU
4 p.m.: Illinois at Marquette FS1
4 p.m.: Penn St. at UMass CBS Sports
6 p.m.: Oregon St. at Tulsa ESPNU
6 p.m.: Providence at Wisconsin FS1
6 p.m.: Texas Southern at Washington Pac-12
6 p.m.: Alcorn St. at Gonzaga SWX/Root
8 p.m.: UC Santa Barbara at Washington St. Pac-12
Basketball, NBA
5 p.m.: Denver at Dallas NBA
7 p.m.: Toronto at Portland Root
7:30 p.m.: Chicago at L.A. Lakers NBA
Football, NFL
5:15 p.m.: L.A. Rams at San Francisco ESPN/2
Tennis
3 p.m.: WTT: New York at Springfield NBC Sports
6 p.m.: WTT: Orange County at Chicago NBC Sports
Monday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
Basketball, college men
5:30 p.m.: Walla Walla at Eastern Washington 700-AM
6:30 p.m.: Idaho at Fresno St. 1080-AM
7:30 p.m.: UC Santa Barbara at Washington St. 920-AM
Football, college
4:30 p.m.: EWU Coaches Show 700-AM
All events subject to change
