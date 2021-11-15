On the Air
Mon., Nov. 15, 2021
Tuesday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
3 p.m.: Miami at FAU CBS Sports
3 p.m.: USC at Florida Gulf Coast ESPNU
4 p.m.: Creighton at Nebraska FS1
5 p.m.: Virginia at Houston ESPN
5:30 p.m.: North Carolina at College of Charleston CBS Sports
6 p.m.: Seton Hall at Michigan FS1
7 p.m.: Phil Knight Invitational: BYU vs. Oregon ESPN
Basketball, college women
8 p.m.: Portland at Stanford Pac-12
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: Golden State at Brooklyn TNT
7 p.m.: Philadelphia at Utah TNT
Football, college
4:30 p.m.: Western Michigan at Eastern Michigan ESPN2
5 p.m.: Bowling Green at Miami (Ohio) ESPNU
Soccer, men
11:30 a.m.: FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Wales vs. Belgium ESPN2
Tennis
6 p.m.: WTT: San Diego vs. Springfield NBC Sports
Tuesday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
All events subject to change
