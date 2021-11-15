The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Tuesday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

3 p.m.: Miami at FAU CBS Sports

3 p.m.: USC at Florida Gulf Coast ESPNU

4 p.m.: Creighton at Nebraska FS1

5 p.m.: Virginia at Houston ESPN

5:30 p.m.: North Carolina at College of Charleston CBS Sports

6 p.m.: Seton Hall at Michigan FS1

7 p.m.: Phil Knight Invitational: BYU vs. Oregon ESPN

Basketball, college women

8 p.m.: Portland at Stanford Pac-12

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: Golden State at Brooklyn TNT

7 p.m.: Philadelphia at Utah TNT

Football, college

4:30 p.m.: Western Michigan at Eastern Michigan ESPN2

5 p.m.: Bowling Green at Miami (Ohio) ESPNU

Soccer, men

11:30 a.m.: FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Wales vs. Belgium ESPN2

Tennis

6 p.m.: WTT: San Diego vs. Springfield NBC Sports

Tuesday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

All events subject to change

