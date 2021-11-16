The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

On the Air

Wednesday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

3 p.m.: Boston College at Rhode Island CBS Sports

4 p.m.: Michigan St. at Butler FS1

5 p.m.: North Carolina St. at Oklahoma St. CBS Sports

6 p.m.: St. John’s at Indiana FS1

Basketball, NBA

4:45 p.m.: L.A. Lakers at Milwaukee ESPN

7 p.m.: Chicago at Portland Root

7:05 p.m.: Dallas at Phoenix ESPN

Football, college

4 p.m.: Northern Illinois at Buffalo ESPN2

4 p.m.: Central Michigan at Ball St. ESPNU

Golf

11 p.m.: EPGA Tour: The DP World Tour Championship Golf

Hockey, AHL

4 p.m.: Laval at Toronto NHL

Hockey, NHL

7 p.m.: Chicago at Seattle TNT

Tennis

7 p.m.: WTT: New York vs. San Diego NBC Sports

Wednesday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

6 p.m.: The Paul Petrino Show 1080-AM

Basketball, college men

6 p.m.: EWU Coaches Show 700-AM

Football, college men

6 p.m.: Cougar Coaches Show 920-AM

All events subject to change

