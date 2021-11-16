On the Air
Tue., Nov. 16, 2021
Wednesday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
3 p.m.: Boston College at Rhode Island CBS Sports
4 p.m.: Michigan St. at Butler FS1
5 p.m.: North Carolina St. at Oklahoma St. CBS Sports
6 p.m.: St. John’s at Indiana FS1
Basketball, NBA
4:45 p.m.: L.A. Lakers at Milwaukee ESPN
7 p.m.: Chicago at Portland Root
7:05 p.m.: Dallas at Phoenix ESPN
Football, college
4 p.m.: Northern Illinois at Buffalo ESPN2
4 p.m.: Central Michigan at Ball St. ESPNU
Golf
11 p.m.: EPGA Tour: The DP World Tour Championship Golf
Hockey, AHL
4 p.m.: Laval at Toronto NHL
Hockey, NHL
7 p.m.: Chicago at Seattle TNT
Tennis
7 p.m.: WTT: New York vs. San Diego NBC Sports
Wednesday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
6 p.m.: The Paul Petrino Show 1080-AM
Basketball, college men
6 p.m.: EWU Coaches Show 700-AM
Football, college men
6 p.m.: Cougar Coaches Show 920-AM
All events subject to change
