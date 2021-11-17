The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Cloudy 29° Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now

On the Air

Thursday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

2:25 a.m. (Friday): Formula 1 ESPN2

Basketball, college men

9 a.m.: Myrtle Beach Invitational: Davidson vs. New Mexico St. ESPNU

11 a.m.: Charleston Classic: St. Bonaventure vs. Boise St. ESPN2

11 a.m.: Myrtle Beach Invitational: Penn vs. Utah St. ESPNU

Noon: Jersey Mike’s Classic: Green Bay vs. UNC-Greensboro CBS Sports

1 p.m.: Charleston Classic: Clemson vs. Temple ESPN2

2:30 p.m.: Jersey Mike’s Classic: UMass vs. Weber St. CBS Sports

3:30 p.m.: Ohio State at Xavier FS1

7 p.m.: Charleston Classic: Marquette vs. Mississippi ESPN2

7 p.m.: Myrtle Beach Invitational: Oklahoma vs. E. Carolina ESPNU

5 p.m.: Jersey Mike’s Classic: Ball State vs. FIU CBS Sports

5:30 p.m.: Rutgers at DePaul FS1

6 p.m.: Charleston Classic: Elon vs. West Virginia ESPN2

6 p.m.: Myrtle Beach Invitational: Indiana St. vs. Old Dominion ESPNU

6 p.m.: Washington State at Idaho SWX

7:30 p.m.: Arizona State at San Diego State CBS Sports

8 p.m.: Wyoming at Washington Pac-12

Basketball, NBA

6 p.m.: Philadelphia at Denver NBA

Football, college

4:30 p.m.: Louisville at Duke ESPN

Football, NFL

5:20 p.m.: New England at Atlanta NFL/Fox 28

Golf

9 a.m.: PGA Tour: RSM Classic Golf

Noon: LPGA Tour: CME Group Tour Championship Golf

11 p.m.: EPGA Tour: DP World Tour Championship Golf

Tennis, World Team Tennis

3 p.m.: San Diego vs. Chicago NBC Sports

6 p.m.: New York vs. Orange County NBC Sports

Thursday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

Basketball, college men

5:30 p.m.: Washington State at Idaho 920-AM/1080-AM

Basketball, college women

6 p.m.: Idaho State at Gonzaga 790-AM

Football, NFL

5 p.m.: New England at Atlanta 700-AM

All events subject to change

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.