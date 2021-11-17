On the Air
Wed., Nov. 17, 2021
Thursday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
2:25 a.m. (Friday): Formula 1 ESPN2
Basketball, college men
9 a.m.: Myrtle Beach Invitational: Davidson vs. New Mexico St. ESPNU
11 a.m.: Charleston Classic: St. Bonaventure vs. Boise St. ESPN2
11 a.m.: Myrtle Beach Invitational: Penn vs. Utah St. ESPNU
Noon: Jersey Mike’s Classic: Green Bay vs. UNC-Greensboro CBS Sports
1 p.m.: Charleston Classic: Clemson vs. Temple ESPN2
2:30 p.m.: Jersey Mike’s Classic: UMass vs. Weber St. CBS Sports
3:30 p.m.: Ohio State at Xavier FS1
7 p.m.: Charleston Classic: Marquette vs. Mississippi ESPN2
7 p.m.: Myrtle Beach Invitational: Oklahoma vs. E. Carolina ESPNU
5 p.m.: Jersey Mike’s Classic: Ball State vs. FIU CBS Sports
5:30 p.m.: Rutgers at DePaul FS1
6 p.m.: Charleston Classic: Elon vs. West Virginia ESPN2
6 p.m.: Myrtle Beach Invitational: Indiana St. vs. Old Dominion ESPNU
6 p.m.: Washington State at Idaho SWX
7:30 p.m.: Arizona State at San Diego State CBS Sports
8 p.m.: Wyoming at Washington Pac-12
Basketball, NBA
6 p.m.: Philadelphia at Denver NBA
Football, college
4:30 p.m.: Louisville at Duke ESPN
Football, NFL
5:20 p.m.: New England at Atlanta NFL/Fox 28
Golf
9 a.m.: PGA Tour: RSM Classic Golf
Noon: LPGA Tour: CME Group Tour Championship Golf
11 p.m.: EPGA Tour: DP World Tour Championship Golf
Tennis, World Team Tennis
3 p.m.: San Diego vs. Chicago NBC Sports
6 p.m.: New York vs. Orange County NBC Sports
Thursday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
Basketball, college men
5:30 p.m.: Washington State at Idaho 920-AM/1080-AM
Basketball, college women
6 p.m.: Idaho State at Gonzaga 790-AM
Football, NFL
5 p.m.: New England at Atlanta 700-AM
All events subject to change
