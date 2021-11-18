Business beat

Accounting

Assure CPA has announced several hires. David Morris was hired as assurance and tax senior. Morris has a variety of auditing experience, including corporate tax. Josh Munro and Hannah Roach were hired as junior staff auditors. Munro’s background is in the food and beverage industry and Roach’s background is in marketing. Assure CPA also announced its employee Scott Neue was recognized as a designated assurance principal.

Engineering

ALSC Architects of Spokane announced two hires. David Thompson was hired as building information model manager, bringing more than 26 years of design and construction industry experiencing. He will create, maintain and implement BIM standards, offering training and support in those standards to other ALSC staff. Rick McQuesten was hired as a Revit specialist. He has more than 20 years of industry experience and is proficient with building information modeling as well as Enscape, SketchUp, AutoCAD and Bluebeam.

Miscellaneous

The Festival at Sandpoint hired Paul Gunter as its education and production manager. In 2007, he was the site manager and has been the production manager since 2019. Gunter has more than 15 years experience in music education .

Honors

Wesley Teterud was named a member of the 2021 Executive Council of New York Life, which recognizes the top 19% of New York Life Insurance Co.‘s more than 12,000 licensed agents in sales achievement. He has been a New York Life agent since 1994 and currently works in the company’s Eastern Washington general office in Spokane. Teterud holds a doctorate from Western Seminary .

Best of the West Awards celebration announced several business awards. They are as follows: Cheney Business of the Year, West Plains Roasters; Medical Lake Business of the Year, Roam Roasters; Airway Heights Business of the Year, Sala Thai; Spokane Business of the Year, Apex Physical Therapy; Non-profit of the Year, Cheney Depot Society.