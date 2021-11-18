Education Notebook: Innovation students paint unity- and diversity-themed mural at Something Else Deli

Innovation High School of Pride Schools has announced the completion of a large-scale mural on the side of Something Else Deli at 152 S. Sherman St.

According to a news release, the mural is meant to represent “community and coming together in a COVID world.”

The mural created by students is part of Innovations curriculum to inspire students to “create, innovate and challenge the status quo.”

The mural features the hands of four people of varying ethnicities reaching for a deli-style sandwich.

SPS hiring substitutes for teaching, staff jobs

Spokane Public Schools is hiring substitutes in a variety of positions, including teachers, paraeducators, secretaries, bilingual specialists, registered nurses and more. Hourly wages vary by position.

All positions offer flexible hours, training and resources.

Applicants need to provide a resume, references, letters of recommendation, proof of certifications when applicable and transcripts when applicable.

For more information or to apply, visit spokaneschools.org/beasub.

Pride charter plans open house events

Pride Prep Public Charter School is hosting open house events Dec. 9 and Jan. 12 from 4-6 p.m.

People can join student-led tours, meet staff members and learn more about both Pride Prep Middle School and Innovation High School.

For more information, visit prideprepschool.org. Masks and social distancing will be required.

G-Prep brunch will benefit wrestling team

Gonzaga Preparatory School is hosting a brunch on Saturday, at 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. at O’Doherty’s Irish Grille, 525 W. Spokane Falls Blvd.

Tickets are $15 per person, advance, or $20 at the door, if space allows. Brunch includes scrambled eggs, banger Scottish style sausages, Irish soda muffins, coffee or tea, a mimosa or pint of beer for adults and a 50/50 raffle.

The proceeds benefit the Gonzaga Prep wrestling team.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit gprep.com.