On the Air

UPDATED: Sat., Nov. 20, 2021

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

5:55 a.m.: Formula 1: Qatar Grand Prix ESPN2

Basketball, college men

9 a.m.: Norfolk State at Xavier FS1

11:30 a.m.: UMass at Ball State CBS Sports

1 p.m.: Southern U. at Nebraska ESPNU

2:30 p.m.: LMU at Florida State CBS Sports

5 p.m.: SMU at Missouri CBS Sports

10 p.m.: Pepperdine at Fresno State CBS Sports

Basketball, college women

10 a.m.: Texas at Tennessee ESPN

1 p.m.: Stanford at Gonzaga SWX

Curling

3 p.m.: Men’s and women’s finals NBC Sports

Field hockey, NCAA Tournament

11 a.m.: Championship, Liberty vs. Northwestern ESPNU

Football, NFL

10 a.m.: Baltimore at Chicago CBS

10 a.m.: Green Bay at Minnesota Fox 28

1:05 p.m.: Cincinnati at Las Vegas CBS

1:25 p.m.: Arizona at Seattle Fox 28

Golf

10 a.m.: PGA Tour: RSM Classic Golf

10 a.m.: LPGA Tour: CME Group Tour Championship NBC

Hockey, NHL

6 p.m.: Washington at Seattle Root

Horse racing

1 p.m.: NYRA: America’s Day at the Races FS1

Soccer, men

6 a.m.: Everton at Manchester City NBC Sports

8:30 a.m.: Leeds United at Tottenham Hotspur NBC Sports

Noon: MLS playoff: N.Y. City FC at Atlanta United ABC

2:30 p.m.: MLS playoff: Portland at Minnesota United ESPN

Volleyball, college women

11 a.m.: St. John’s at Creighton FS1

Noon: Oregon State at Washington State Pac-12

2 p.m.: Oregon at Washington Pac-12

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Football, NFL

11 a.m.: Arizona at Seattle 94.5-FM

4:30 p.m.: Pittsburgh at L.A. Chargers 1080-AM

Basketball, college women

1 p.m.: Stanford at Gonzaga …………………………………………………… 790-AM

All events subject to change

