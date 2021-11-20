On the Air
UPDATED: Sat., Nov. 20, 2021
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
5:55 a.m.: Formula 1: Qatar Grand Prix ESPN2
Basketball, college men
9 a.m.: Norfolk State at Xavier FS1
11:30 a.m.: UMass at Ball State CBS Sports
1 p.m.: Southern U. at Nebraska ESPNU
2:30 p.m.: LMU at Florida State CBS Sports
5 p.m.: SMU at Missouri CBS Sports
10 p.m.: Pepperdine at Fresno State CBS Sports
Basketball, college women
10 a.m.: Texas at Tennessee ESPN
1 p.m.: Stanford at Gonzaga SWX
Curling
3 p.m.: Men’s and women’s finals NBC Sports
Field hockey, NCAA Tournament
11 a.m.: Championship, Liberty vs. Northwestern ESPNU
Football, NFL
10 a.m.: Baltimore at Chicago CBS
10 a.m.: Green Bay at Minnesota Fox 28
1:05 p.m.: Cincinnati at Las Vegas CBS
1:25 p.m.: Arizona at Seattle Fox 28
Golf
10 a.m.: PGA Tour: RSM Classic Golf
10 a.m.: LPGA Tour: CME Group Tour Championship NBC
Hockey, NHL
6 p.m.: Washington at Seattle Root
Horse racing
1 p.m.: NYRA: America’s Day at the Races FS1
Soccer, men
6 a.m.: Everton at Manchester City NBC Sports
8:30 a.m.: Leeds United at Tottenham Hotspur NBC Sports
Noon: MLS playoff: N.Y. City FC at Atlanta United ABC
2:30 p.m.: MLS playoff: Portland at Minnesota United ESPN
Volleyball, college women
11 a.m.: St. John’s at Creighton FS1
Noon: Oregon State at Washington State Pac-12
2 p.m.: Oregon at Washington Pac-12
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Football, NFL
11 a.m.: Arizona at Seattle 94.5-FM
4:30 p.m.: Pittsburgh at L.A. Chargers 1080-AM
Basketball, college women
1 p.m.: Stanford at Gonzaga …………………………………………………… 790-AM
All events subject to change
