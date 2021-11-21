The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

On the Air

Monday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

11 a.m.: Maui Invitational: Texas A&M vs. Wisconsin ESPN2

1:30 p.m.: Maui Invitational: Butler vs. Houston ESPN2

3 p.m.: Fort Myers Tip-Off: Ohio St. vs. Seton Hall FS1

4 p.m.: Legends Classic: Virginia vs. Georgia ESPNU

5:30 p.m.: Fort Myers Tip-Off: California vs. Florida FS1

6 p.m.: Maui Invitational: Oregon vs. Chaminade ESPNU

6 p.m.: Winthrop at Washington St. Pac-12

7:30 p.m.: TCU at Santa Clara CBS Sports

8 p.m.: Empires Classic: Gonzaga vs. Cent. Michigan ESPNU

8:30 p.m.: Maui Invitational: Saint Mary’s (Cal) vs. Notre Dame ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………….. ESPN2

Basketball, college women

9 a.m.: Battle 4 Atlantis: South Carolina vs. Connecticut ESPN2

11:30 a.m.: Battle 4 Atlantis: Oregon vs. South Florida ESPN2

Basketball, NBA

4 p.m.: Brooklyn at Cleveland NBA

7 p.m.: Philadelphia at Sacramento NBA

Football, NFL

5:15 p.m.: N.Y. Giants at Tampa Bay ESPN2

Hockey, NHL

5 p.m.: Vegas at St. Louis NHL

Monday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

Basketball, college men

2 p.m.: Utah Valley at Idaho 1080-AM

5:30 p.m.: Winthrop at Washington St. 920-AM

Football, college

6 p.m.: Eastern Washington Coaches Show 700-AM

Football, NFL

5:30 p.m.: N.Y. Giants at Tampa Bay………………………………………..1080-AM

All events subject to change

