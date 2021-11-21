On the Air
Sun., Nov. 21, 2021
Monday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
11 a.m.: Maui Invitational: Texas A&M vs. Wisconsin ESPN2
1:30 p.m.: Maui Invitational: Butler vs. Houston ESPN2
3 p.m.: Fort Myers Tip-Off: Ohio St. vs. Seton Hall FS1
4 p.m.: Legends Classic: Virginia vs. Georgia ESPNU
5:30 p.m.: Fort Myers Tip-Off: California vs. Florida FS1
6 p.m.: Maui Invitational: Oregon vs. Chaminade ESPNU
6 p.m.: Winthrop at Washington St. Pac-12
7:30 p.m.: TCU at Santa Clara CBS Sports
8 p.m.: Empires Classic: Gonzaga vs. Cent. Michigan ESPNU
8:30 p.m.: Maui Invitational: Saint Mary’s (Cal) vs. Notre Dame ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………….. ESPN2
Basketball, college women
9 a.m.: Battle 4 Atlantis: South Carolina vs. Connecticut ESPN2
11:30 a.m.: Battle 4 Atlantis: Oregon vs. South Florida ESPN2
Basketball, NBA
4 p.m.: Brooklyn at Cleveland NBA
7 p.m.: Philadelphia at Sacramento NBA
Football, NFL
5:15 p.m.: N.Y. Giants at Tampa Bay ESPN2
Hockey, NHL
5 p.m.: Vegas at St. Louis NHL
Monday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
Basketball, college men
2 p.m.: Utah Valley at Idaho 1080-AM
5:30 p.m.: Winthrop at Washington St. 920-AM
Football, college
6 p.m.: Eastern Washington Coaches Show 700-AM
Football, NFL
5:30 p.m.: N.Y. Giants at Tampa Bay………………………………………..1080-AM
All events subject to change
