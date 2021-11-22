The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

On the Air

Tuesday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

11 a.m.: Chris Paul HBCU Tip-Off: West Virginia St. vs. Winston Salem St. ESPNU

11:30 a.m.: Maui Invitational: Texas A&M vs. Butler ESPN2

1:30 p.m.: Chris Paul HBCU Tip-Off: Virginia Union vs. Morehouse ESPNU

2 p.m.: Maui Invitational: Wisconsin vs. Houston ESPN

2 p.m.: Legends Classic: TBD ESPN2

3 p.m.: Cancun Challenge: Stephen F. Austin vs. Buffalo CBS Sports

4 p.m.: Hall Of Fame Classic: TBD ESPNEWS

4:30 p.m.: Legends Classic: TBD ESPN2

5 p.m.: Maui Invitational: TBD ESPN

5:30 p.m.: Cancun Challenge: Illinois St. vs. Saint Louis…CBS Sports

6:30 p.m.: Hall Of Fame Classic: TBD ESPN2

7 p.m.: Empire Classic: Gonzaga vs. UCLA ESPN

7:30 p.m.: Maui Invitational: TBD ESPNU

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: L.A. Lakers at New York TNT

7 p.m.: Denver at Portland TNT

Football, college

4 p.m.: W. Michigan at N. Illinois ESPNU

Hockey, IIHF women

4 p.m.: My Why Tour: U.S. vs. Canada NHL

Soccer, men

5 p.m.: MLS Eastern Playoff: Orlando City SC at Nashville SC FS1

7:30 p.m.: MLS Western Playoff: Real Salt Lake at Seattle FS1

Tuesday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

Basketball, college men

6 p.m.: Empire Classic: Gonzaga vs. UCLA 1510-AM

All events subject to change

