On the Air
Mon., Nov. 22, 2021
Tuesday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
11 a.m.: Chris Paul HBCU Tip-Off: West Virginia St. vs. Winston Salem St. ESPNU
11:30 a.m.: Maui Invitational: Texas A&M vs. Butler ESPN2
1:30 p.m.: Chris Paul HBCU Tip-Off: Virginia Union vs. Morehouse ESPNU
2 p.m.: Maui Invitational: Wisconsin vs. Houston ESPN
2 p.m.: Legends Classic: TBD ESPN2
3 p.m.: Cancun Challenge: Stephen F. Austin vs. Buffalo CBS Sports
4 p.m.: Hall Of Fame Classic: TBD ESPNEWS
4:30 p.m.: Legends Classic: TBD ESPN2
5 p.m.: Maui Invitational: TBD ESPN
5:30 p.m.: Cancun Challenge: Illinois St. vs. Saint Louis…CBS Sports
6:30 p.m.: Hall Of Fame Classic: TBD ESPN2
7 p.m.: Empire Classic: Gonzaga vs. UCLA ESPN
7:30 p.m.: Maui Invitational: TBD ESPNU
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: L.A. Lakers at New York TNT
7 p.m.: Denver at Portland TNT
Football, college
4 p.m.: W. Michigan at N. Illinois ESPNU
Hockey, IIHF women
4 p.m.: My Why Tour: U.S. vs. Canada NHL
Soccer, men
5 p.m.: MLS Eastern Playoff: Orlando City SC at Nashville SC FS1
7:30 p.m.: MLS Western Playoff: Real Salt Lake at Seattle FS1
Tuesday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
Basketball, college men
6 p.m.: Empire Classic: Gonzaga vs. UCLA 1510-AM
All events subject to change
