On the Air

UPDATED: Tue., Nov. 23, 2021

Wednesday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

9 a.m.: Battle 4 Atlantis: Loyola Chicago vs. Michigan State ESPN

11:30 a.m.: Maui Invitational: Houston vs. Oregon/Saint Mary’s ESPN2

11:30 a.m.: Battle 4 Atlantis: UConn vs. Auburn ESPN

2 p.m.: Battle 4 Atlantis: VCU vs. Syracuse ESPN2

2 p.m.: Maui Invitational: Wisconsin vs. Oregon/Saint Mary’s ESPN

3 p.m.: Fort Myers Tip-Off: Seton Hall vs. California FS1

4 p.m.: NIT Season Tip-Off: Xavier vs. Iowa State ESPNU

4:30 p.m.: Battle 4 Atlantis: Baylor vs. Arizona State ESPN2

5:30 p.m.: Fort Myers Tip-Off: Ohio State vs. Florida FS1

6 p.m.: Maui Invitational: Butler vs. Chaminade/Notre Dame ESPNU

6:30 p.m.: NIT Season Tip-Off: Memphis vs. Virginia Tech ESPN2

8:30 p.m.: Maui Invitational: Texas A&M vs. Chaminade/Notre Dame ESPN2

Golf, men

10 p.m.: Asian Tour: Blue Canyon Phuket Championship Golf

2 a.m. (Thursday): EPGA Tour: Joburg Open Golf

Basketball, NBA

4:45 p.m.: Brooklyn at Boston ESPN

7:05 p.m. Philadelphia at Golden State ESPN

Hockey, NHL

7 p.m.: Toronto at Los Angeles TNT

Wednesday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

6 p.m.: EWU Basketball Coaches Show 700-AM

6 p.m.: Cougar Coaches Show 920-AM

Basketball, college men

11:30 a.m.: Idaho vs. Cal Poly 1080-AM

All events subject to change

