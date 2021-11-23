On the Air
UPDATED: Tue., Nov. 23, 2021
Wednesday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
9 a.m.: Battle 4 Atlantis: Loyola Chicago vs. Michigan State ESPN
11:30 a.m.: Maui Invitational: Houston vs. Oregon/Saint Mary’s ESPN2
11:30 a.m.: Battle 4 Atlantis: UConn vs. Auburn ESPN
2 p.m.: Battle 4 Atlantis: VCU vs. Syracuse ESPN2
2 p.m.: Maui Invitational: Wisconsin vs. Oregon/Saint Mary’s ESPN
3 p.m.: Fort Myers Tip-Off: Seton Hall vs. California FS1
4 p.m.: NIT Season Tip-Off: Xavier vs. Iowa State ESPNU
4:30 p.m.: Battle 4 Atlantis: Baylor vs. Arizona State ESPN2
5:30 p.m.: Fort Myers Tip-Off: Ohio State vs. Florida FS1
6 p.m.: Maui Invitational: Butler vs. Chaminade/Notre Dame ESPNU
6:30 p.m.: NIT Season Tip-Off: Memphis vs. Virginia Tech ESPN2
8:30 p.m.: Maui Invitational: Texas A&M vs. Chaminade/Notre Dame ESPN2
Golf, men
10 p.m.: Asian Tour: Blue Canyon Phuket Championship Golf
2 a.m. (Thursday): EPGA Tour: Joburg Open Golf
Basketball, NBA
4:45 p.m.: Brooklyn at Boston ESPN
7:05 p.m. Philadelphia at Golden State ESPN
Hockey, NHL
7 p.m.: Toronto at Los Angeles TNT
Wednesday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
6 p.m.: EWU Basketball Coaches Show 700-AM
6 p.m.: Cougar Coaches Show 920-AM
Basketball, college men
11:30 a.m.: Idaho vs. Cal Poly 1080-AM
All events subject to change
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.