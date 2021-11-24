The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Spokane, Washington
On the Air

Thursday’s TV highlights

Basketball, college men

9 a.m.: Battle 4 Atlantis: Michigan State vs. UConn ESPN

9 : ESPN Events Invitational: Dayton vs. Miami ESPN2

11:30 : ESPN Events Invitational: North Texas vs. Kansas ESPN

11:30: Battle 4 Atlantis: Loyola vs. Auburn ESPN2

2 p.m.: Battle 4 Atlantis: Winners of Syracuse/VCU, Baylor/Arizona State ESPN

2 : ESPN Events Invitational: Alabama vs. Iona ESPN2

4 : Baha Mar Bahamas : Maryland vs. Richmond CBS Sports

4 : Las Vegas Invitational: UAB vs. New Mexico FS1

4:30 : Battle 4 Atlantis: Losers of Syracuse/VCU, Baylor/Arizona State ESPN2

4:30 : ESPN Events Invitational: Belmont vs. Drake ESPNU

6:30 : Baha Mar Bahamas : Louisville vs. Miss. State CBS Sports

6:30 : Wooden Legacy: Southern Cal vs. Saint Joseph’s ESPN2

6:30 : Las Vegas Invitational: San Francisco vs. Towson FS1

8:30 : Wooden Legacy: Georgetown vs. San Diego State ESPN2

Football, college

12:30 p.m.: Fresno State at San Jose State FS1

4:30 : Mississippi at Mississippi State ESPN

Football, NFL

9:30 a.m.: Chicago at Detroit Fox 28

1:30 p.m.: Las Vegas at Dallas CBS

5:20 : Buffalo at New Orleans NBC

Golf

11:30 a.m.: LPGA Tour: Spain Open Golf

10 p.m.: Asian Tour: Blue Canyon Phuket Championship Golf

2 a.m. (Friday): EPGA Tour: Joburg Open Golf

Thursday’s radio highlights

Football, NFL

9 a.m.: Chicago at Detroit 1080-AM

1 p.m.: Las Vegas at Dallas 1080-AM/1510-AM

5 : Buffalo at New Orleans 1080-AM

All events subject to change

