On the Air
Wed., Nov. 24, 2021
Thursday’s TV highlights
Basketball, college men
9 a.m.: Battle 4 Atlantis: Michigan State vs. UConn ESPN
9 : ESPN Events Invitational: Dayton vs. Miami ESPN2
11:30 : ESPN Events Invitational: North Texas vs. Kansas ESPN
11:30: Battle 4 Atlantis: Loyola vs. Auburn ESPN2
2 p.m.: Battle 4 Atlantis: Winners of Syracuse/VCU, Baylor/Arizona State ESPN
2 : ESPN Events Invitational: Alabama vs. Iona ESPN2
4 : Baha Mar Bahamas : Maryland vs. Richmond CBS Sports
4 : Las Vegas Invitational: UAB vs. New Mexico FS1
4:30 : Battle 4 Atlantis: Losers of Syracuse/VCU, Baylor/Arizona State ESPN2
4:30 : ESPN Events Invitational: Belmont vs. Drake ESPNU
6:30 : Baha Mar Bahamas : Louisville vs. Miss. State CBS Sports
6:30 : Wooden Legacy: Southern Cal vs. Saint Joseph’s ESPN2
6:30 : Las Vegas Invitational: San Francisco vs. Towson FS1
8:30 : Wooden Legacy: Georgetown vs. San Diego State ESPN2
Football, college
12:30 p.m.: Fresno State at San Jose State FS1
4:30 : Mississippi at Mississippi State ESPN
Football, NFL
9:30 a.m.: Chicago at Detroit Fox 28
1:30 p.m.: Las Vegas at Dallas CBS
5:20 : Buffalo at New Orleans NBC
Golf
11:30 a.m.: LPGA Tour: Spain Open Golf
10 p.m.: Asian Tour: Blue Canyon Phuket Championship Golf
2 a.m. (Friday): EPGA Tour: Joburg Open Golf
Thursday’s radio highlights
Football, NFL
9 a.m.: Chicago at Detroit 1080-AM
1 p.m.: Las Vegas at Dallas 1080-AM/1510-AM
5 : Buffalo at New Orleans 1080-AM
All events subject to change
