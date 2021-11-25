Education notebook: Dedication ceremony set for The Podium

Spokane Public Schools will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for a soccer stadium near The Podium, 511 W. Dean Ave., in Spokane. The ceremony will be at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Masks will be required.

Act Six applications due

Twelfth-grade students in the Spokane Public Schools can now apply for the Act Six Spokane Scholarship program for full tuition to Gonzaga University or Whitworth University worth up to $245,000.

Applications are due by Tuesday, and there is no fee to apply.

Eligible students include those who graduated in 2020 and 2021 and those who will graduate in 2022, and must not be enrolled in a four-year college. The students must have a willingness to attend an Act Six partner college.

For more information or to apply, visit actsix.org/apply.