On the Air

Friday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

8 a.m.: Battle 4 Atlantis: Michigan St. vs. Baylor, Championship ESPN

8 a.m.: ESPN Invitational: Miami vs. North Texas ESPN2

10:30 a.m.: ESPN Invitational: Dayton vs. Kansas, Semifinal ESPN

1:30 p.m.: ESPN Invitational: Alabama vs. Drake ESPNU

4 p.m.: ESPN Invitational: Belmont vs. Iona, Semifinal ESPN2

4 p.m.: NIT Season Tip-Off: Xavier vs. Virginia Tech, Consolation Game ESPNU

4 p.m.: Emerald Coast Classic: Penn St. vs. LSU CBS Sports

6 p.m.: Wooden Legacy: TBD, Consolation Game ESPNU

6:30 p.m.: NIT Season Tip-Off: Iowa St. vs Memphis, Championship ESPN2

6:30 p.m.: Emerald Coast Classic: Oregon St. vs. Wake Forest CBS Sports

7:30 p.m.: Continental Tire Challenge: Duke vs. Gonzaga ESPN

8:30 p.m.: Wooden Legacy: TBD ESPNU

Basketball, NBA

6 p.m.: Milwaukee at Denver NBA

7 p.m.: Portland at Golden State Root

Football, college

9 a.m.: Boise St. at San Diego St. CBS

9 a.m.: Eastern Michigan at Central Michigan ESPNU

9 a.m.: Kansas St. at Texas Fox 28

9 a.m.: Ohio at Bowling Green CBS Sports

10 a.m.: Utah St. at New Mexico FS1

12:30 p.m.: Cincinnati at East Carolina ABC

12:30 p.m.: Missouri at Arkansas CBS

12:30 p.m.: South Florida at UCF ESPN

12:30 p.m.: UNLV at Air Force CBS Sports

1 p.m.: Colorado at Utah Fox 28

1:30 p.m.: TCU at Iowa St. FS1

4 p.m.: North Carolina at North Carolina St. ESPN

5 p.m.: Apple Cup: Washington St. at Washington FS1

Golf

11:30 a.m.: LEPGA Tour: The Andalucia Costa Del Sol Open De Espana Golf

1 p.m.: The Match: Bryson DeChambeau vs. Brooks Koepka TBS/TNT/TRU

9 p.m.: Asian Tour: The Blue Canyon Phuket Championship Golf

2 a.m. (Saturday): EPGA Tour: The Joburg Open Golf

Hockey, NHL

10 a.m.: N.Y. Rangers at Boston ABC

4 p.m.: Seattle at Tampa Bay Root

Friday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men

6:30 p.m.: Continental Tire Challenge: Gonzaga vs. Duke 1510-AM

7:45 p.m.: Whitworth at Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 1230-AM

Basketball, college women

1:15 p.m.: Whitworth at Pomona-Pitzer 1230 AM

1:30 p.m.: Rainbow Wahine Showcase: Gonzaga vs. Utah 790-AM

Football, college

3 p.m.: Apple Cup: Washington St. at Washington 920-AM

Hockey, WHL

6:30 p.m.: Spokane at Kelowna 790-AM

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

4:30 p.m.: Eastern Washington at Washington St. Pac-12

7 p.m.: Winthrop at Washington Pac-12

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: Phoenix at Brooklyn NBA

Football, college

9 a.m.: Georgia at Georgia Tech ABC

9 a.m.: Ohio St. at Michigan Fox 28

9 a.m.: Texas Tech at Baylor FS1

9 a.m.: Wake Forest at Boston College ESPN2

9 a.m.: Houston at UConn CBS Sports

9 a.m.: Florida St. at Florida ESPN

9 a.m.: Navy at Temple ESPNU

12:30 p.m.: Alabama at Auburn CBS

12:30 p.m.: Oregon St. at Oregon ESPN

12:30 p.m.: Penn St. at Michigan St. ABC

12:30 p.m.: Western Kentucky at Marshall CBS Sports

12:30 p.m.: Indiana at Purdue FS1

1 p.m.: Wisconsin at Minnesota Fox 28

1 p.m.: Tulsa at SMU ESPN2

1 p.m.: UL Monroe at Louisiana ESPNU

4 p.m.: Texas A&M at LSU ESPN

4 p.m.: W. Virginia at Kansas FS1

4:30 p.m.: Oklahoma at Oklahoma St. ABC

4:30 p.m.: Kentucky at Louisville ESPN2

4:30 p.m.: Tulane at Memphis ESPNU

5 p.m.: Notre Dame at Stanford Fox 28

6 p.m.: Nevada at Colorado St. CBS Sports

7:30 p.m.: BYU at USC ESPN

7:30 p.m.: California at UCLA FS1

Golf

11:30 a.m.: LEPGA Tour: The Andalucia Costa Del Sol Open De Espana Golf

9 p.m.: Asian Tour: The Blue Canyon Phuket Championship Golf

2 a.m. (Sunday): EPGA Tour: The Joburg Open Golf

Hockey, NHL

3 p.m.: Seattle at Florida Root

4 p.m.: Edmonton at Las Vegas NHL

Soccer, men

4:30 a.m.: EPL: Newcastle at Arsenal NBC Sport

7 a.m.: EPL: Wolverhampton at Norwich City NBC Sports

7 a.m.: EPL: Southampton at Liverpool USA

9:30 a.m.: EPL: Leeds United at Brighton & Hove Albion NBC

Volleyball, college women

1 p.m.: Washington St. at Washington Pac-12

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men

4:30 p.m.: Eastern Washington at Washington St. 700-AM/920-AM

4:30 p.m.: Idaho at NDSU 1080-AM

5:45 p.m.: Whitworth at Pomona-Pitzer 1230-AM

Basketball, college women

1:30 p.m.: Rainbow Wahine Showcase: Gonzaga vs. Eastern Illinois 790-AM

3:15 p.m.: Whitworth at Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 1230-AM

Football, college

8:30 a.m.: Ohio St. at Michigan 1080-AM

Noon: Northern Iowa at Eastern Washington 700-AM

Hockey, WHL

6:30 p.m.: Vancouver at Spokane 1510-AM

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

7:30 a.m.: ESPN Invitational: TBD, Seventh-Place Game ESPNU

9 a.m.: Bethune-Cookman at Seton Hall FS1

11 a.m.: E. Michigan at DePaul FS1

3 p.m.: Villanova at La Salle ESPN2

3:30 p.m.: ESPN Invitational: TBD, Fifth-Place Game ESPNU

5 p.m.: HBCU Challenge: Hampton vs. Norfolk St. ESPN2

7:30 p.m.: HBCU Challenge: Grambling vs. Morgan St. ESPNU

Football, CFL

10 a.m.: East Division Playoff: Montreal at Hamilton ………………ESPN2

Football, NFL

10 a.m.: Tampa Bay at Indianapolis Fox 28

1:05 p.m.: L.A. Chargers at Denver CBS

1:25 p.m.: L.A. Rams at Green Bay Fox 28

5:20 p.m.: Cleveland at Baltimore NBC

Golf

11:30 a.m.: LEPGA Tour: The Andalucia Costa Del Sol Open De Espana Golf

Hockey, NHL

3 p.m.: N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers NHL

Horse racing

8:30 a.m.: NYRA: America’s Day at the Races FS1

1 p.m.: NYRA: America’s Day at the Races FS1

Soccer, MLS Conference Playoffs

Noon: Sporting Kansas City at Real Salt Lake ABC

2:30 p.m.: Philadelphia at Nashville SC ESPN

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college women

1:30 p.m.: Rainbow Wahine Showcase: Gonzaga vs. Hawaii 790-AM

Football, NFL

9:30 a.m.: Tennessee at New England 1510-AM

1 p.m.: Minnesota at San Francisco 1510-AM

4:30 p.m.: Cleveland at Baltimore 1080-AM

All events subject to change

