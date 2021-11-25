On the Air
Thu., Nov. 25, 2021
Friday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
8 a.m.: Battle 4 Atlantis: Michigan St. vs. Baylor, Championship ESPN
8 a.m.: ESPN Invitational: Miami vs. North Texas ESPN2
10:30 a.m.: ESPN Invitational: Dayton vs. Kansas, Semifinal ESPN
1:30 p.m.: ESPN Invitational: Alabama vs. Drake ESPNU
4 p.m.: ESPN Invitational: Belmont vs. Iona, Semifinal ESPN2
4 p.m.: NIT Season Tip-Off: Xavier vs. Virginia Tech, Consolation Game ESPNU
4 p.m.: Emerald Coast Classic: Penn St. vs. LSU CBS Sports
6 p.m.: Wooden Legacy: TBD, Consolation Game ESPNU
6:30 p.m.: NIT Season Tip-Off: Iowa St. vs Memphis, Championship ESPN2
6:30 p.m.: Emerald Coast Classic: Oregon St. vs. Wake Forest CBS Sports
7:30 p.m.: Continental Tire Challenge: Duke vs. Gonzaga ESPN
8:30 p.m.: Wooden Legacy: TBD ESPNU
Basketball, NBA
6 p.m.: Milwaukee at Denver NBA
7 p.m.: Portland at Golden State Root
Football, college
9 a.m.: Boise St. at San Diego St. CBS
9 a.m.: Eastern Michigan at Central Michigan ESPNU
9 a.m.: Kansas St. at Texas Fox 28
9 a.m.: Ohio at Bowling Green CBS Sports
10 a.m.: Utah St. at New Mexico FS1
12:30 p.m.: Cincinnati at East Carolina ABC
12:30 p.m.: Missouri at Arkansas CBS
12:30 p.m.: South Florida at UCF ESPN
12:30 p.m.: UNLV at Air Force CBS Sports
1 p.m.: Colorado at Utah Fox 28
1:30 p.m.: TCU at Iowa St. FS1
4 p.m.: North Carolina at North Carolina St. ESPN
5 p.m.: Apple Cup: Washington St. at Washington FS1
Golf
11:30 a.m.: LEPGA Tour: The Andalucia Costa Del Sol Open De Espana Golf
1 p.m.: The Match: Bryson DeChambeau vs. Brooks Koepka TBS/TNT/TRU
9 p.m.: Asian Tour: The Blue Canyon Phuket Championship Golf
2 a.m. (Saturday): EPGA Tour: The Joburg Open Golf
Hockey, NHL
10 a.m.: N.Y. Rangers at Boston ABC
4 p.m.: Seattle at Tampa Bay Root
Friday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men
6:30 p.m.: Continental Tire Challenge: Gonzaga vs. Duke 1510-AM
7:45 p.m.: Whitworth at Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 1230-AM
Basketball, college women
1:15 p.m.: Whitworth at Pomona-Pitzer 1230 AM
1:30 p.m.: Rainbow Wahine Showcase: Gonzaga vs. Utah 790-AM
Football, college
3 p.m.: Apple Cup: Washington St. at Washington 920-AM
Hockey, WHL
6:30 p.m.: Spokane at Kelowna 790-AM
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
4:30 p.m.: Eastern Washington at Washington St. Pac-12
7 p.m.: Winthrop at Washington Pac-12
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: Phoenix at Brooklyn NBA
Football, college
9 a.m.: Georgia at Georgia Tech ABC
9 a.m.: Ohio St. at Michigan Fox 28
9 a.m.: Texas Tech at Baylor FS1
9 a.m.: Wake Forest at Boston College ESPN2
9 a.m.: Houston at UConn CBS Sports
9 a.m.: Florida St. at Florida ESPN
9 a.m.: Navy at Temple ESPNU
12:30 p.m.: Alabama at Auburn CBS
12:30 p.m.: Oregon St. at Oregon ESPN
12:30 p.m.: Penn St. at Michigan St. ABC
12:30 p.m.: Western Kentucky at Marshall CBS Sports
12:30 p.m.: Indiana at Purdue FS1
1 p.m.: Wisconsin at Minnesota Fox 28
1 p.m.: Tulsa at SMU ESPN2
1 p.m.: UL Monroe at Louisiana ESPNU
4 p.m.: Texas A&M at LSU ESPN
4 p.m.: W. Virginia at Kansas FS1
4:30 p.m.: Oklahoma at Oklahoma St. ABC
4:30 p.m.: Kentucky at Louisville ESPN2
4:30 p.m.: Tulane at Memphis ESPNU
5 p.m.: Notre Dame at Stanford Fox 28
6 p.m.: Nevada at Colorado St. CBS Sports
7:30 p.m.: BYU at USC ESPN
7:30 p.m.: California at UCLA FS1
Golf
11:30 a.m.: LEPGA Tour: The Andalucia Costa Del Sol Open De Espana Golf
9 p.m.: Asian Tour: The Blue Canyon Phuket Championship Golf
2 a.m. (Sunday): EPGA Tour: The Joburg Open Golf
Hockey, NHL
3 p.m.: Seattle at Florida Root
4 p.m.: Edmonton at Las Vegas NHL
Soccer, men
4:30 a.m.: EPL: Newcastle at Arsenal NBC Sport
7 a.m.: EPL: Wolverhampton at Norwich City NBC Sports
7 a.m.: EPL: Southampton at Liverpool USA
9:30 a.m.: EPL: Leeds United at Brighton & Hove Albion NBC
Volleyball, college women
1 p.m.: Washington St. at Washington Pac-12
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men
4:30 p.m.: Eastern Washington at Washington St. 700-AM/920-AM
4:30 p.m.: Idaho at NDSU 1080-AM
5:45 p.m.: Whitworth at Pomona-Pitzer 1230-AM
Basketball, college women
1:30 p.m.: Rainbow Wahine Showcase: Gonzaga vs. Eastern Illinois 790-AM
3:15 p.m.: Whitworth at Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 1230-AM
Football, college
8:30 a.m.: Ohio St. at Michigan 1080-AM
Noon: Northern Iowa at Eastern Washington 700-AM
Hockey, WHL
6:30 p.m.: Vancouver at Spokane 1510-AM
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
7:30 a.m.: ESPN Invitational: TBD, Seventh-Place Game ESPNU
9 a.m.: Bethune-Cookman at Seton Hall FS1
11 a.m.: E. Michigan at DePaul FS1
3 p.m.: Villanova at La Salle ESPN2
3:30 p.m.: ESPN Invitational: TBD, Fifth-Place Game ESPNU
5 p.m.: HBCU Challenge: Hampton vs. Norfolk St. ESPN2
7:30 p.m.: HBCU Challenge: Grambling vs. Morgan St. ESPNU
Football, CFL
10 a.m.: East Division Playoff: Montreal at Hamilton ………………ESPN2
Football, NFL
10 a.m.: Tampa Bay at Indianapolis Fox 28
1:05 p.m.: L.A. Chargers at Denver CBS
1:25 p.m.: L.A. Rams at Green Bay Fox 28
5:20 p.m.: Cleveland at Baltimore NBC
Golf
11:30 a.m.: LEPGA Tour: The Andalucia Costa Del Sol Open De Espana Golf
Hockey, NHL
3 p.m.: N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers NHL
Horse racing
8:30 a.m.: NYRA: America’s Day at the Races FS1
1 p.m.: NYRA: America’s Day at the Races FS1
Soccer, MLS Conference Playoffs
Noon: Sporting Kansas City at Real Salt Lake ABC
2:30 p.m.: Philadelphia at Nashville SC ESPN
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college women
1:30 p.m.: Rainbow Wahine Showcase: Gonzaga vs. Hawaii 790-AM
Football, NFL
9:30 a.m.: Tennessee at New England 1510-AM
1 p.m.: Minnesota at San Francisco 1510-AM
4:30 p.m.: Cleveland at Baltimore 1080-AM
All events subject to change
