Johanna Teder’s 15 points, Charlisse Leger-Walker’s double-double lead WSU past Miami

From staff reports

Washington State built an early lead in the first half but watched it evaporate by halftime.

The Cougars were far more protective in the second half.

WSU dominated the third quarter and remained undefeated with a 62-47 win over Miami in the Baha Mar Pink Flamingo Championship women’s basketball tournament Thursday in Nassau, Bahamas.

Johanna Teder scored a game-high 15 points on 6-for-10 shooting for the Cougars (4-0). Charlisse Leger-Walker stuffed the stat sheet with 13 points, 15 rebounds, five assists and three steals to help WSU hand the Hurricanes their first loss in five games this season.

The Cougars led 18-9 through the first 10 minutes only to see Miami battle back to draw even at 25-25 at halftime.

Lola Pendande’s free throw gave the Hurricanes a 27-26 edge – their only lead of the game – before WSU reeled off 18 of the next 22 points to seize a 44-31 lead. Leger-Walker scored eight points during that stretch, and Teder added five.

A Teder layup gave the Cougars their largest lead of the game (50-32) with 22 seconds left in the third quarter, and Miami was unable to draw closer than 15 points the rest of the way.

Bella Murekatete made her presence felt on the defensive end for WSU with four blocked shots to go along with her 12 points and six rebounds.

The Cougars clamped down on Miami and held the Hurricanes to 16-for-54 shooting (29.6%) from the field, including 2 for 13 (15.3%) in the crucial third quarter.

WSU made 24 of 51 shots (47.1%) and outrebounded the Hurricanes 39-27.

The Cougars, who earned eight votes but were unranked in this week’s Associated Press Top 25, play No. 5 North Carolina State – a 62-47 winner on Thursday over No. 2 Maryland – at 3 p.m. Saturday. The Wolfpack are 5-1.