UPDATED: Fri., Nov. 26, 2021
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
7 a.m.: Bahamas Champ. title, Maryland vs. Baylor CBS Sports
4 p.m.: Emerald Coast Classic title game, TBD CBS Sports
4:30 p.m.: Eastern Washington at Washington State Pac-12 Wash.
5 p.m.: Sacramento State at Arizona Pac-12
6:30 p.m.: BYU at Utah Pac-12
7 p.m.: Winthrop at Washington Pac-12 Wash.
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: Phoenix at Brooklyn NBA
Football, college
9 a.m.: Georgia at Georgia Tech ABC
9 a.m.: Ohio State at Michigan Fox 28
9 a.m.: Texas Tech at Baylor FS1
9 a.m.: Wake Forest at Boston College ESPN2
9 a.m.: Houston at UConn CBS Sports
9 a.m.: Florida State at Florida ESPN
9 a.m.: Navy at Temple ESPNU
12:30 p.m.: Alabama at Auburn CBS
12:30 p.m.: Oregon State at Oregon ESPN
12:30 p.m.: Penn State at Michigan State ABC
12:30 p.m.: Western Kentucky at Marshall CBS Sports
12:30 p.m.: Indiana at Purdue FS1
1 p.m.: Wisconsin at Minnesota Fox 28
1 p.m.: Tulsa at SMU ESPN2
1 p.m.: UL Monroe at Louisiana ESPNU
4 p.m.: Texas A&M at LSU ESPN
4 p.m.: W. Virginia at Kansas FS1
4:30 p.m.: Oklahoma at Oklahoma State ABC
4:30 p.m.: Kentucky at Louisville ESPN2
4:30 p.m.: Tulane at Memphis ESPNU
5 p.m.: Notre Dame at Stanford Fox 28
6 p.m.: Nevada at Colorado State CBS Sports
7:30 p.m.: BYU at USC ESPN
7:30 p.m.: California at UCLA FS1
Golf
11:30 a.m.: Ladies European Tour: Costa Del Sol Open Golf
9 p.m.: Asian Tour: Blue Canyon Phuket Championship Golf
2 a.m. (Sunday): European PGA: Joburg Open Golf
Hockey, NHL
3 p.m.: Seattle at Florida Root
4 p.m.: Edmonton at Las Vegas NHL
Soccer, men, EPL
4:30 a.m.: Newcastle at Arsenal NBC Sport
7 a.m.: Wolverhampton at Norwich City NBC Sports
7 a.m.: Southampton at Liverpool USA
9:30 a.m.: Leeds United at Brighton & Hove Albion NBC
Volleyball, college women
1 p.m.: Washington State at Washington Pac-12
8:30 p.m.: Stanford at California Pac-12
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men
4:30 p.m.: Eastern Washington at Wash. State 700-AM/920-AM
4:30 p.m.: Idaho at NDSU 1080-AM
5:45 p.m.: Wells Classic: Whitworth vs. Pomona-Pitzer 1230-AM
Basketball, college women
1:30 p.m.: Wahine Showcase: Gonzaga vs. E. Illinois 790-AM
3:15 p.m.: Wells Classic: Whitworth vs. C-M-Scripps 1230-AM
Football, college
8:30 a.m.: Ohio State at Michigan 1080-AM
Noon: Northern Iowa at Eastern Washington 700-AM
Hockey, WHL
6:30 p.m.: Vancouver at Spokane 1510-AM
All events subject to change.
