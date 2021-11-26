The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

On the Air

UPDATED: Fri., Nov. 26, 2021

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

7 a.m.: Bahamas Champ. title, Maryland vs. Baylor CBS Sports

4 p.m.: Emerald Coast Classic title game, TBD CBS Sports

4:30 p.m.: Eastern Washington at Washington State Pac-12 Wash.

5 p.m.: Sacramento State at Arizona Pac-12

6:30 p.m.: BYU at Utah Pac-12

7 p.m.: Winthrop at Washington Pac-12 Wash.

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: Phoenix at Brooklyn NBA

Football, college

9 a.m.: Georgia at Georgia Tech ABC

9 a.m.: Ohio State at Michigan Fox 28

9 a.m.: Texas Tech at Baylor FS1

9 a.m.: Wake Forest at Boston College ESPN2

9 a.m.: Houston at UConn CBS Sports

9 a.m.: Florida State at Florida ESPN

9 a.m.: Navy at Temple ESPNU

12:30 p.m.: Alabama at Auburn CBS

12:30 p.m.: Oregon State at Oregon ESPN

12:30 p.m.: Penn State at Michigan State ABC

12:30 p.m.: Western Kentucky at Marshall CBS Sports

12:30 p.m.: Indiana at Purdue FS1

1 p.m.: Wisconsin at Minnesota Fox 28

1 p.m.: Tulsa at SMU ESPN2

1 p.m.: UL Monroe at Louisiana ESPNU

4 p.m.: Texas A&M at LSU ESPN

4 p.m.: W. Virginia at Kansas FS1

4:30 p.m.: Oklahoma at Oklahoma State ABC

4:30 p.m.: Kentucky at Louisville ESPN2

4:30 p.m.: Tulane at Memphis ESPNU

5 p.m.: Notre Dame at Stanford Fox 28

6 p.m.: Nevada at Colorado State CBS Sports

7:30 p.m.: BYU at USC ESPN

7:30 p.m.: California at UCLA FS1

Golf

11:30 a.m.: Ladies European Tour: Costa Del Sol Open Golf

9 p.m.: Asian Tour: Blue Canyon Phuket Championship Golf

2 a.m. (Sunday): European PGA: Joburg Open Golf

Hockey, NHL

3 p.m.: Seattle at Florida Root

4 p.m.: Edmonton at Las Vegas NHL

Soccer, men, EPL

4:30 a.m.: Newcastle at Arsenal NBC Sport

7 a.m.: Wolverhampton at Norwich City NBC Sports

7 a.m.: Southampton at Liverpool USA

9:30 a.m.: Leeds United at Brighton & Hove Albion NBC

Volleyball, college women

1 p.m.: Washington State at Washington Pac-12

8:30 p.m.: Stanford at California Pac-12

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men

4:30 p.m.: Eastern Washington at Wash. State 700-AM/920-AM

4:30 p.m.: Idaho at NDSU 1080-AM

5:45 p.m.: Wells Classic: Whitworth vs. Pomona-Pitzer 1230-AM

Basketball, college women

1:30 p.m.: Wahine Showcase: Gonzaga vs. E. Illinois 790-AM

3:15 p.m.: Wells Classic: Whitworth vs. C-M-Scripps 1230-AM

Football, college

8:30 a.m.: Ohio State at Michigan 1080-AM

Noon: Northern Iowa at Eastern Washington 700-AM

Hockey, WHL

6:30 p.m.: Vancouver at Spokane 1510-AM

All events subject to change.

