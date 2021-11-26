Spokane Chiefs gamer

Thanks to goaltender Mason Beaupit, the Spokane Chiefs had a chance to start a winning streak Friday night.

But he just didn’t get enough help from the Chiefs’ offense.

Beaupit made 36 saves, including two on penalty shots, but Kelowna prevailed 2-1 in a shootout that went eight rounds before the Rockets’ Turner McMillen netted the winner in Western Hockey League action at Prospera Place in Kelowna, British Columbia.

It came two nights after the Chiefs defeated Kelowna 2-1 in Spokane to snap a six-game losing streak.

Bear Hughes gave the Chiefs a lead with a power-play goal at 13:29 of the first period, assisted by Cordel Larson and Graham Sward.

The Rockets tied the score on Jake Lee’s goal at 2:42 of the second, with Steel Quiring getting an assist.

Beaupit thwarted Colton Dach on a penalty shot at 3:58 of the second period and Lee on an attempt at 3:52 of overtime.

Kelowna goalie Talyn Boyko, familiar to Chiefs fans because of his three-plus seasons with the rival Tri-City Americans, stopped 38 shots.

The teams mirrored each other in the shootout, both scoring three times through seven rounds, before McMillen tallied on Kelowna’s eighth attempt and Boyko stopped the Chiefs’ Copeland Fricker. Carter Streek, Blake Swetlikoff and Raegan Wiles scored for Spokane in the shootout.