UPDATED: Sun., Nov. 28, 2021

Monday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

3 p.m.: HBCU Challenge: Norfolk St. vs. Grambling St ESPNU

4 p.m.: ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Iowa at Virginia ESPN2

5:30 p.m.: HBCU Challenge: Morgan St. vs. Hampton ESPNU

6 p.m.: ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Notre Dame at Illinois ESPN2

6 p.m.: Tarleton State at Gonzaga KHQ

7 p.m.: Montana at Oregon Pac-12N

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: Denver at Miami NBATV

6 p.m.: Portland at Utah ROOT

Football, NFL

5:15 p.m.: Seattle at Washington ESPN

Hockey, NHL

4 p.m.: Seattle at Buffalo ROOT

Tennis

5 a.m.: Sao Paulo-ATP Challenger Early Rounds TENNIS

7 a.m.: The Davis Cup: TBA CBSSN

11:30 a.m.: Sao Paulo-ATP Challenger Early Rounds TENNIS

Monday’s Radio Highlights

Sports Talk

6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

Football, college

6 p.m.: Eastern Washington Coaches Show 700-AM

Football, NFL

5:30 p.m.: Seattle at Washington 1080-AM

All events subject to change

