UPDATED: Sun., Nov. 28, 2021
Monday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
3 p.m.: HBCU Challenge: Norfolk St. vs. Grambling St ESPNU
4 p.m.: ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Iowa at Virginia ESPN2
5:30 p.m.: HBCU Challenge: Morgan St. vs. Hampton ESPNU
6 p.m.: ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Notre Dame at Illinois ESPN2
6 p.m.: Tarleton State at Gonzaga KHQ
7 p.m.: Montana at Oregon Pac-12N
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: Denver at Miami NBATV
6 p.m.: Portland at Utah ROOT
Football, NFL
5:15 p.m.: Seattle at Washington ESPN
Hockey, NHL
4 p.m.: Seattle at Buffalo ROOT
Tennis
5 a.m.: Sao Paulo-ATP Challenger Early Rounds TENNIS
7 a.m.: The Davis Cup: TBA CBSSN
11:30 a.m.: Sao Paulo-ATP Challenger Early Rounds TENNIS
Monday’s Radio Highlights
Sports Talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
Football, college
6 p.m.: Eastern Washington Coaches Show 700-AM
Football, NFL
5:30 p.m.: Seattle at Washington 1080-AM
