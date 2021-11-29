The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports Highlights

UPDATED: Wed., Dec. 1, 2021



Basketball

College Basketball

Texas Tech at Providence. 5:30 p.m. (FS1)

Golf

Asian Tour Golf

Laguna Phuket Championship, First Round.

10 p.m. (GOLF)

DP World Tour Golf

SA Open Championship, First Round.

2 a.m. Thursday (GOLF)

Hockey

NHL Hockey

Seattle Kraken at Detroit Red Wings.

4:30 p.m. (ROOT)

NHL Hockey

Pittsburgh Penguins at Edmonton Oilers.

7 p.m. (TNT)

Seattle Kraken Postgame

7 p.m. (ROOT)

