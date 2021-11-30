The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Cloudy 52° Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now

Corrections

UPDATED: Tue., Nov. 30, 2021

By Adam Shanks adams@spokesman.com(509) 459-5136

Owner misnamed

A story published Monday incorrectly stated the owner of Inland Northwest Behavioral Health. The hospital is owned by Universal Health Services, not United Health Services.

High Drive speeds cited incorrectly

A story published on Saturday incorrectly cited statistics on driver speeds on High Drive. Although 99% of drivers failed to travel at or below the new 20 mph speed limit in a recent traffic study, 85% of drivers do not travel at least 35 mph on High Drive.

Shooting victim misspelled

An article in Monday’s paper misspelled the name of the shooting victim at a Spokane Valley party that happened Friday. His name was Destin S. Cooper.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.