Corrections
UPDATED: Tue., Nov. 30, 2021
Owner misnamed
A story published Monday incorrectly stated the owner of Inland Northwest Behavioral Health. The hospital is owned by Universal Health Services, not United Health Services.
High Drive speeds cited incorrectly
A story published on Saturday incorrectly cited statistics on driver speeds on High Drive. Although 99% of drivers failed to travel at or below the new 20 mph speed limit in a recent traffic study, 85% of drivers do not travel at least 35 mph on High Drive.
Shooting victim misspelled
An article in Monday’s paper misspelled the name of the shooting victim at a Spokane Valley party that happened Friday. His name was Destin S. Cooper.
