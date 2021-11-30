On the Air
UPDATED: Tue., Nov. 30, 2021
Wednesday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
3:30 p.m.: Central Michigan at Xavier FS1
4:15 p.m.: ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Louisville at Michigan St. ESPN
4:15 p.m.: ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Virginia Tech at Maryland ESPN2
4:15 p.m.: ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Nebraska at North Carolina St ESPNU
4:30 p.m.: Washington St. at Arizona St. Pac-12
5:30 p.m.: Texas Tech at Providence FS1
6:15 p.m.: ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Michigan at North Carolina ESPN
6:15 p.m.: ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Wisconsin at Georgia Tech ESPN2
6:15 p.m.: ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Miami at Penn St. ESPNU
6:30 p.m.: Colorado at UCLA Pac-12
8:30 p.m.: Utah at Southern Cal Pac-12
Golf
10 p.m.: Asian Tour: The Laguna Phuket Championship, First Round, Laguna Golf Phuket, Choeng Thale, Thailand Golf
2 a.m. (Thursday): EPGA Tour: The South African Open Championship, First Round, The Gary Player Golf Course and Country Club, Sun City, South Africa Golf
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: Philadelphia at Boston NBATV
7:30 p.m.: Sacramento at LA Clippers NBATV
Hockey, NHL
7 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Edmonton TNT
Soccer, men
1:50 a.m.: FIFA Arab Cup Group Stage: Algeria vs. Sudan, Group D, Al Rayyan, Qatar FS1
Wednesday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk 6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
6 p.m.: Eastern Washington Basketball Coaches Show 700-AM
6 p.m.: Vandal Basketball Coaches Show 92.5-FM
Basketball, college men 4 p.m.: Washington State at Arizona State 920-AM
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.