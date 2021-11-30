The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Cloudy 51° Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now

On the Air

UPDATED: Tue., Nov. 30, 2021

The Associated Press

Wednesday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

3:30 p.m.: Central Michigan at Xavier FS1

4:15 p.m.: ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Louisville at Michigan St. ESPN

4:15 p.m.: ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Virginia Tech at Maryland ESPN2

4:15 p.m.: ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Nebraska at North Carolina St ESPNU

4:30 p.m.: Washington St. at Arizona St. Pac-12

5:30 p.m.: Texas Tech at Providence FS1

6:15 p.m.: ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Michigan at North Carolina ESPN

6:15 p.m.: ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Wisconsin at Georgia Tech ESPN2

6:15 p.m.: ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Miami at Penn St. ESPNU

6:30 p.m.: Colorado at UCLA Pac-12

8:30 p.m.: Utah at Southern Cal Pac-12

Golf

10 p.m.: Asian Tour: The Laguna Phuket Championship, First Round, Laguna Golf Phuket, Choeng Thale, Thailand Golf

2 a.m. (Thursday): EPGA Tour: The South African Open Championship, First Round, The Gary Player Golf Course and Country Club, Sun City, South Africa Golf

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: Philadelphia at Boston NBATV

7:30 p.m.: Sacramento at LA Clippers NBATV

Hockey, NHL

7 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Edmonton TNT

Soccer, men

1:50 a.m.: FIFA Arab Cup Group Stage: Algeria vs. Sudan, Group D, Al Rayyan, Qatar FS1

Wednesday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk 6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

6 p.m.: Eastern Washington Basketball Coaches Show 700-AM

6 p.m.: Vandal Basketball Coaches Show 92.5-FM

Basketball, college men 4 p.m.: Washington State at Arizona State 920-AM

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.