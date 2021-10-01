Cross country

College: Whitworth at Charles Bowles Invitational in Salem, Oregon, 9:30 a.m.

Football

College: Pac-12: Washington State at California, 2:30 p.m.; Washington at Oregon State, 6. Big Sky: Idaho at UC Davis, 7 p.m.; Montana at Eastern Washington, 7:30. NWC: Lewis & Clark at Whitworth, 1 p.m.

Golf

College men: Whitworth at George Fox Invitational in Gearhart, Oregon, noon.

College women: Whitworth at Culterame Classic in Canby, Oregon, TBA.

Hockey

WHL: Tri-City at Spokane, 7:05 p.m.

Soccer

College men: NWC: Pacific at Whitworth, 2:30 p.m. NWAC: Walla Walla at North Idaho, 2:15 p.m.; Columbia Basin vs. CC Spokane at Spokane Falls CC, 5:15.

College women: WCC: BYU at Gonzaga, 7 p.m. NWC: Whitworth at Lewis & Clark, noon. NWAC: Walla Walla at North Idaho, noon; Columbia Basin vs. CC Spokane at Spokane Falls CC, 3 p.m.

Swimming and diving

College women: Washington State at Idaho, 10 a.m.

Tennis

College men: Gonzaga at Arizona Invite, TBA. Gonzaga at ITA All-American Championships in Tulsa, Oklahoma, TBA. Idaho at Pacific Northwest Invitational in Newberg, Oregon, 8 a.m.

Volleyball

College: WCC: Pacific at Gonzaga, noon. Big Sky: Sacramento State at Idaho, 1 p.m. NWC: Pacific Lutheran at Whitworth, 6 p.m. NWAC: Treasure Valley at North Idaho, 2 p.m.

Off-track betting

Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9:20 a.m.