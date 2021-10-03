NFL Locals: WSU first round pick Andre Dillard embraces new role with Eagles

By Gene Warnick The Spokesman-Review

Andre Dillard is trying to make the most of another opportunity.

The offensive lineman, a former first-round pick out of Washington State, lost a training camp battle to former rugby star Jordan Mailata as the starter at left tackle for the Philadelphia Eagles.

But with Mailata sidelined with a knee sprain suffered two weeks ago in practice, Dillard made his second consecutive start Sunday in the Eagles’ 42-30 loss to visiting Kansas City.

“When I found out it was (Mailalta’s) job, I was like, ‘Well, OK,’ Coach is always talking about embracing your role on the team,” Dillard said in an interview last week. “‘Be a star in your role,’ he would always say. I just took that to heart. Once I figured out what my role was, I just went with it.”

Dillard, who missed all of last year with a biceps injury, played well enough last week at Dallas to join ProFootballFocus.com’s top-10 list of offensive tackles this season.

“It was really nice to finally get back out there again after a couple of seasons. It felt freeing,” Dillard said. “I think I held my own out there.”

Cooper Kupp (EWU) had five catches for 64 yards in the host Los Angeles Rams’ loss to Arizona.

Kupp hauled in a 35-yard pass from Matthew Stafford between two defenders in the second quarter.

“Just because I made that throw (to Kupp) doesn’t mean I’m gonna make the third-and-goal throw where the receiver is open on a 1-yard flat route …” Stafford said. “You just got to go out there and prove it and do it every single time.”

Jalen Thompson (WSU) had a team-high 10 tackles, including five solo, and a pass defended in the undefeated Cardinals’ victory at Los Angeles.

Kaden Elliss (Idaho) had three tackles, one solo and one quarterback hit in New Orleans’ loss to the visiting New York Giants.

Nsimba Webster (EWU) had one punt return for 6 yards and made a special-teams tackle in host Chicago’s victory against Detroit.

Samson Ebukam (EWU) had three tackles in San Francisco’s loss to the visiting Seahawks.

Frankie Luvu (WSU) defended one pass in Carolina’s loss at Dallas.

Kendrick Bourne (EWU) was targeted five times and made five catches for 58 yards in New England’s loss to visiting Tampa Bay.