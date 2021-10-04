Washington State edge Brennan Jackson named Pac-12 defensive lineman of the week

By Colton Clark The Spokesman-Review

Washington State’s Brennan Jackson had his most productive day in a Cougar uniform, and for his work, the junior edge-rusher was named the Pac-12’s defensive lineman of the week Monday.

Jackson posted a career-high two sacks, four tackles and a third-down pass deflection, and was credited with four quarterback hurries in the Cougars’ 21-6 win over Cal in Berkeley on Saturday.

The 6-foot-4, 255-pound product of Temecula, California, helped WSU lock up a dangerous Cal offense led by quarterback Chase Garbers, who entered the day as one of the Pac-12’s most efficient QBs but only tallied 152 passing yards versus the Cougs.

Jackson, a preseason All-Pac-12 honorable mention, is tied for fourth on the team with 18 tackles and third in the league with 17 total pressures.

He is the first Cougar ever to receive the award, which was introduced two years ago.