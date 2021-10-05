The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

UPDATED: Tue., Oct. 5, 2021

Wednesday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB, NL wild card

5 p.m.: St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers TBS

Basketball, NBA preseason

3 p.m.: L.A. Lakers at Phoenix NBATV

5:30 p.m.: Utah at Dallas NBATV

Basketball, WNBA semifinals

5 p.m.: Connecticut at Chicago ESPN

7 p.m.: Las Vegas at Phoenix ESPN

Golf, college

1 p.m.: Blessings Collegiate Invitational Golf

Soccer, college men

4 p.m.: Georgetown at Seton Hall FS1

Soccer, college women

4 p.m.: USC at Arizona Pac-12

Soccer, men’s UEFA Nations League

11:30 a.m.: Italy vs. Spain ESPN2

Soccer, women’s NWSL

4 p.m.: Washington at N.J./N.Y. Gotham FC CBS Sports

Volleyball, college

1 p.m.: Arizona at Stanford Pac-12

2:30 p.m.: Oregon at Utah Pac-12

3 p.m.: Mississippi State at Kentucky ESPNU

Wednesday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

6 p.m.: Paul Petrino Show 92.5-FM

Baseball, MLB, NL wild card

4:30 p.m.: St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers 105.3-FM

