UPDATED: Tue., Oct. 5, 2021
Wednesday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB, NL wild card
5 p.m.: St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers TBS
Basketball, NBA preseason
3 p.m.: L.A. Lakers at Phoenix NBATV
5:30 p.m.: Utah at Dallas NBATV
Basketball, WNBA semifinals
5 p.m.: Connecticut at Chicago ESPN
7 p.m.: Las Vegas at Phoenix ESPN
Golf, college
1 p.m.: Blessings Collegiate Invitational Golf
Soccer, college men
4 p.m.: Georgetown at Seton Hall FS1
Soccer, college women
4 p.m.: USC at Arizona Pac-12
Soccer, men’s UEFA Nations League
11:30 a.m.: Italy vs. Spain ESPN2
Soccer, women’s NWSL
4 p.m.: Washington at N.J./N.Y. Gotham FC CBS Sports
Volleyball, college
1 p.m.: Arizona at Stanford Pac-12
2:30 p.m.: Oregon at Utah Pac-12
3 p.m.: Mississippi State at Kentucky ESPNU
Wednesday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
6 p.m.: Paul Petrino Show 92.5-FM
Baseball, MLB, NL wild card
4:30 p.m.: St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers 105.3-FM
