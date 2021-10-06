On the Air
UPDATED: Wed., Oct. 6, 2021
Thursday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing, Formula 1
1:25 a.m.: Turkish Grand Prix practice ESPN2
Football, college
4:30 p.m.: Houston at Tulane ESPN
4:30 p.m.: Coastal Carolina at Arkansas State ESPNU
Soccer, college men’s
2 p.m.: Oregon State at California Pac-12
7 p.m.: Washington at Stanford Pac-12
Soccer, college women’s
4 p.m.: Colorado at Southern Cal Pac-12
Volleyball, college
2:30 p.m.: Iowa State at Texas Tech ESPNU
Golf
5 a.m.: EPGA: Open de España Golf
11 a.m.: LPGA: Bank of Hope Founders Cup Golf
2 p.m.: PGA: Shriners Hospitals for Children Open Golf
Baseball, MLB, ALDS
1 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Houston FS1
5 p.m.: Boston at Tampa Bay FS1
Basketball, NBA preseason
4 p.m.: Toronto at Philadelphia NBA
7 p.m.: Miami at Houston ESPN2
Football, NFL
5 p.m.: L.A. Rams at Seattle Fox/NFL
Soccer, men’s
11:30 a.m.: UEFA Nations League: Belgium vs. France ESPN2
4:30 p.m.: FIFA World Cup Qualifying: U.S. vs. Jamaica ESPN2
Wednesday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
6 p.m.: Cougar Coaches Show 920-AM
Baseball, MLB
12:30 p.m.: ALDS, Chicago White Sox at Houston 700-AM
Football, NFL
5:20 p.m.: Los Angeles Rams at Seattle 94.5-FM
All events subject to change
