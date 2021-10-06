The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Clear Night 34° Clear
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now

On the Air

UPDATED: Wed., Oct. 6, 2021

Thursday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing, Formula 1

1:25 a.m.: Turkish Grand Prix practice ESPN2

Football, college

4:30 p.m.: Houston at Tulane ESPN

4:30 p.m.: Coastal Carolina at Arkansas State ESPNU

Soccer, college men’s

2 p.m.: Oregon State at California Pac-12

7 p.m.: Washington at Stanford Pac-12

Soccer, college women’s

4 p.m.: Colorado at Southern Cal Pac-12

Volleyball, college

2:30 p.m.: Iowa State at Texas Tech ESPNU

Golf

5 a.m.: EPGA: Open de España Golf

11 a.m.: LPGA: Bank of Hope Founders Cup Golf

2 p.m.: PGA: Shriners Hospitals for Children Open Golf

Baseball, MLB, ALDS

1 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Houston FS1

5 p.m.: Boston at Tampa Bay FS1

Basketball, NBA preseason

4 p.m.: Toronto at Philadelphia NBA

7 p.m.: Miami at Houston ESPN2

Football, NFL

5 p.m.: L.A. Rams at Seattle Fox/NFL

Soccer, men’s

11:30 a.m.: UEFA Nations League: Belgium vs. France ESPN2

4:30 p.m.: FIFA World Cup Qualifying: U.S. vs. Jamaica ESPN2

Wednesday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM

6 p.m.: Cougar Coaches Show 920-AM

Baseball, MLB

12:30 p.m.: ALDS, Chicago White Sox at Houston 700-AM

Football, NFL

5:20 p.m.: Los Angeles Rams at Seattle 94.5-FM

All events subject to change

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.