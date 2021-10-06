The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports Highlights

UPDATED: Fri., Oct. 8, 2021



Auto Racing

Formula 1 Racing

Turkish Grand Prix, Practice 3.

1:55 a.m. Saturday (ESPN2)

Formula 1 Racing

Turkish Grand Prix, Qualifying.

4:55 a.m. Saturday (ESPN2)

Baseball

The Postseason Show

5:30 p.m. (TBS)

MLB Baseball

TBA at San Francisco Giants.

6:30 p.m. (TBS)

The Postseason Pregame

9:30 p.m. (TBS)

Football

College Football Scoreboard

7 p.m. (ESPN)

Golf

European PGA Tour Golf

ACCIONA Open de Espana, Third Round.

4:30 a.m. Saturday (GOLF)

Soccer

FA Women’s Super League

Manchester United vs Manchester City.

5:30 a.m. Saturday (NBCSN)

