UPDATED: Thu., Oct. 7, 2021

Friday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

1:25 a.m.: Formula 1 practice ESPN 2

4:55 a.m.: Formula 1 practice ESPN2

7:15 p.m.: NHRA qualifying FS1

Football, college

4 p.m.: Temple at Cincinnati ESPN

5 p.m.: Morgan State at Howard ESPNU

7:30 p.m.: Stanford at Arizona State ESPN

Volleyball, college

Noon: Oklahoma at TCU ESPNU

6 p.m.: Washington at Arizona Pac-12

8 p.m.: Colorado at UCLA Pac-12

Golf

5 a.m.: EPGA: Open de España Golf

8 a.m.: PGA Junior League Championship Golf

9 a.m.: LPGA: Bank of Hope Founders Cup Golf

Noon: PGA Champions: Furyk and Friends Tournament Golf

2 p.m.: PGA: Shriners Hospitals for Children Open Golf

Football, high school

2 p.m.: St. Joseph Prep (Pa.) at Middletown (Del.) ESPNU

Horse racing

2 p.m.: Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series NBC Sports

Baseball, MLB

11 a.m.: ALDS: Chicago White Sox at Houston MLB

1:30 p.m.: NLDS: Atlanta at Milwaukee TBS

4 p.m.: ALDS: Boston at Tampa Bay FS1

6:30 p.m.: NLDS: L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco TBS

Basketball, NBA preseason

4:30 p.m.: Milwaukee at Brooklyn NBA

7 p.m.: L.A. Lakers at Golden State NBA

Soccer, men’s, FIFA World Cup qualifying

11:30 a.m.: Czech Republic vs. Wales ESPN2

Basketball, WNBA semifinals

6 p.m.: Phoenix at Las Vegas ESPN2

Friday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

Baseball, MLB

10:30 a.m.: ALDS: Chicago White Sox at Houston 700-AM

Football, high school

6:30 p.m.: GSL: Lewis and Clark vs. University 700-AM

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

9 a.m.: IMSA Michelin Challenge NBC

12:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity: Drive for the Cure 250 NBC

Boxing

4 p.m.: PBC Fight Night: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas FS1

Football, college

9 a.m.: Oklahoma vs. Texas ABC

9 a.m.: Maryland at Ohio State Fox

9 a.m.: Arkansas at Ole Miss ESPN

9 a.m.: South Carolina at Tennessee ESPN2

9 a.m.: West Virginia at Baylor FS1

9 a.m.: Northern Illinois at Toledo CBS Sports

12:30 p.m.: Georgia at Auburn CBS

12:30 p.m.: Boise State at BYU ABC

12:30 p.m.: Wake Forest at Syracuse ESPN2

12:30 p.m.: SMU at Navy CBS Sports

12:30 p.m.: Florida State at North Carolina ESPN

12:30 p.m.: Ball State at Western Michigan ESPNU

12:30 p.m.: San Jose State at Colorado State FS1

1 p.m.: Penn State at Iowa Fox

1 p.m.: Oregon State at Washington State Pac-12

4 p.m.: TCU at Texas Tech ESPN

4 p.m.: Buffalo at Kent State ESPNU

4 p.m.: Wyoming at Air Force CBS Sports

4:30 p.m.: Michigan at Nebraska ABC

5 p.m.: Alabama at Texas A&M CBS

5 p.m.: Utah at USC Fox

6 p.m.: New Mexico at San Diego State FS1

6 p.m.: Memphis at Tulsa ESPN2

7:30 p.m.: UCLA at Arizona ESPN

7:30 p.m.: New Mexico State at Nevada CBS Sports

Golf

4:30 a.m.: EPGA: Open de España Golf

9 a.m.: LPGA: Bank of Hope Founders Cup Golf

Noon: PGA Champions: Furyk and Friends Tournament Golf

2 p.m.: PGA: Shriners Hospitals for Children Open Golf

Horse racing

2 p.m.: Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series NBC Sports

Baseball, MLB, NLDS

1:30 p.m. Atlanta at Milwaukee TBS

5:30 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco TBS

Rugby, Premiership

Noon: Newcastle at Saracens (Taped) NBC Sports

Soccer, women’s FASL

6 a.m.: Manchester City at Manchester United NBC Sports

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Football, college

11 a.m.: Washington State vs. Oregon State 920-AM

11 a.m.: Eastern Washington at Northern Colorado 700-AM

1 p.m.: Idaho vs. Portland State 92.5-FM

Baseball, MLB, NLDS

5:30 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco 700-AM

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

6 a.m.: Formula 1: Turkish Grand Prix ESPN

11:30 a.m.: NASCAR Cup: Bank of America ROVAL 400 NBC

College soccer, women’s

11 a.m.: Tennessee at South Carolina ESPNU

3 p.m.: Oklahoma State at TCU ESPNU

College volleyball, women’s

1 p.m.: Texas at Kansas ESPNU

Golf

9 a.m.: LPGA: Bank of Hope Founders Cup Golf

Noon: PGA Champions: Furyk and Friends Tournament Golf

2 p.m.: PGA: Shriners Hospitals for Children Open Golf

Horse racing

10 a.m.: America’s Day at the Races FS1

1:30 p.m.: Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series NBC Sports

Marathon

5 a.m.: Chicago Marathon NBC Sports

Basketball, NBA preseason

4:30 p.m.: Oklahoma City at Milwaukee ESPN

Football, NFL

6:30 a.m.: NY Jets vs. Atlanta, London NFL

10 a.m.: Green Bay at Cincinnati Fox

1:05 p.m.: Cleveland at LA Chargers CBS

1:25 p.m.: San Francisco at Arizona Fox

5:20 p.m.: Buffalo at Kansas City NBC

Soccer, men’s, UEFA Nations League

5:50 a.m.: Third-place match ESPN2

11:30 a.m.: Final ESPN2

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB, ALDS

12:30 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Boston 700-AM

Football, NFL

4:30 p.m.: Buffalo at Kansas City 700-AM

All events are subject to change

