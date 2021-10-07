On the Air
UPDATED: Thu., Oct. 7, 2021
Friday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
1:25 a.m.: Formula 1 practice ESPN 2
4:55 a.m.: Formula 1 practice ESPN2
7:15 p.m.: NHRA qualifying FS1
Football, college
4 p.m.: Temple at Cincinnati ESPN
5 p.m.: Morgan State at Howard ESPNU
7:30 p.m.: Stanford at Arizona State ESPN
Volleyball, college
Noon: Oklahoma at TCU ESPNU
6 p.m.: Washington at Arizona Pac-12
8 p.m.: Colorado at UCLA Pac-12
Golf
5 a.m.: EPGA: Open de España Golf
8 a.m.: PGA Junior League Championship Golf
9 a.m.: LPGA: Bank of Hope Founders Cup Golf
Noon: PGA Champions: Furyk and Friends Tournament Golf
2 p.m.: PGA: Shriners Hospitals for Children Open Golf
Football, high school
2 p.m.: St. Joseph Prep (Pa.) at Middletown (Del.) ESPNU
Horse racing
2 p.m.: Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series NBC Sports
Baseball, MLB
11 a.m.: ALDS: Chicago White Sox at Houston MLB
1:30 p.m.: NLDS: Atlanta at Milwaukee TBS
4 p.m.: ALDS: Boston at Tampa Bay FS1
6:30 p.m.: NLDS: L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco TBS
Basketball, NBA preseason
4:30 p.m.: Milwaukee at Brooklyn NBA
7 p.m.: L.A. Lakers at Golden State NBA
Soccer, men’s, FIFA World Cup qualifying
11:30 a.m.: Czech Republic vs. Wales ESPN2
Basketball, WNBA semifinals
6 p.m.: Phoenix at Las Vegas ESPN2
Friday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
Baseball, MLB
10:30 a.m.: ALDS: Chicago White Sox at Houston 700-AM
Football, high school
6:30 p.m.: GSL: Lewis and Clark vs. University 700-AM
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
9 a.m.: IMSA Michelin Challenge NBC
12:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity: Drive for the Cure 250 NBC
Boxing
4 p.m.: PBC Fight Night: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas FS1
Football, college
9 a.m.: Oklahoma vs. Texas ABC
9 a.m.: Maryland at Ohio State Fox
9 a.m.: Arkansas at Ole Miss ESPN
9 a.m.: South Carolina at Tennessee ESPN2
9 a.m.: West Virginia at Baylor FS1
9 a.m.: Northern Illinois at Toledo CBS Sports
12:30 p.m.: Georgia at Auburn CBS
12:30 p.m.: Boise State at BYU ABC
12:30 p.m.: Wake Forest at Syracuse ESPN2
12:30 p.m.: SMU at Navy CBS Sports
12:30 p.m.: Florida State at North Carolina ESPN
12:30 p.m.: Ball State at Western Michigan ESPNU
12:30 p.m.: San Jose State at Colorado State FS1
1 p.m.: Penn State at Iowa Fox
1 p.m.: Oregon State at Washington State Pac-12
4 p.m.: TCU at Texas Tech ESPN
4 p.m.: Buffalo at Kent State ESPNU
4 p.m.: Wyoming at Air Force CBS Sports
4:30 p.m.: Michigan at Nebraska ABC
5 p.m.: Alabama at Texas A&M CBS
5 p.m.: Utah at USC Fox
6 p.m.: New Mexico at San Diego State FS1
6 p.m.: Memphis at Tulsa ESPN2
7:30 p.m.: UCLA at Arizona ESPN
7:30 p.m.: New Mexico State at Nevada CBS Sports
Golf
4:30 a.m.: EPGA: Open de España Golf
9 a.m.: LPGA: Bank of Hope Founders Cup Golf
Noon: PGA Champions: Furyk and Friends Tournament Golf
2 p.m.: PGA: Shriners Hospitals for Children Open Golf
Horse racing
2 p.m.: Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series NBC Sports
Baseball, MLB, NLDS
1:30 p.m. Atlanta at Milwaukee TBS
5:30 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco TBS
Rugby, Premiership
Noon: Newcastle at Saracens (Taped) NBC Sports
Soccer, women’s FASL
6 a.m.: Manchester City at Manchester United NBC Sports
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Football, college
11 a.m.: Washington State vs. Oregon State 920-AM
11 a.m.: Eastern Washington at Northern Colorado 700-AM
1 p.m.: Idaho vs. Portland State 92.5-FM
Baseball, MLB, NLDS
5:30 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco 700-AM
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
6 a.m.: Formula 1: Turkish Grand Prix ESPN
11:30 a.m.: NASCAR Cup: Bank of America ROVAL 400 NBC
College soccer, women’s
11 a.m.: Tennessee at South Carolina ESPNU
3 p.m.: Oklahoma State at TCU ESPNU
College volleyball, women’s
1 p.m.: Texas at Kansas ESPNU
Golf
9 a.m.: LPGA: Bank of Hope Founders Cup Golf
Noon: PGA Champions: Furyk and Friends Tournament Golf
2 p.m.: PGA: Shriners Hospitals for Children Open Golf
Horse racing
10 a.m.: America’s Day at the Races FS1
1:30 p.m.: Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series NBC Sports
Marathon
5 a.m.: Chicago Marathon NBC Sports
Basketball, NBA preseason
4:30 p.m.: Oklahoma City at Milwaukee ESPN
Football, NFL
6:30 a.m.: NY Jets vs. Atlanta, London NFL
10 a.m.: Green Bay at Cincinnati Fox
1:05 p.m.: Cleveland at LA Chargers CBS
1:25 p.m.: San Francisco at Arizona Fox
5:20 p.m.: Buffalo at Kansas City NBC
Soccer, men’s, UEFA Nations League
5:50 a.m.: Third-place match ESPN2
11:30 a.m.: Final ESPN2
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB, ALDS
12:30 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Boston 700-AM
Football, NFL
4:30 p.m.: Buffalo at Kansas City 700-AM
All events are subject to change
