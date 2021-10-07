Stage listings: Gonzaga Dance, ‘Into the Woods,’ ‘SpongeBob’ and the Met’s ‘Boris Godunov’

Comedy

Shuler King – Comedian from South Carolina. When he isn’t on the road performing at comedy clubs and special events across the country, King works as a licensed funeral director and embalmer in Georgia and South Carolina at his family’s funeral business. Friday and Saturday, 7 and 10 p.m.; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. Spokane Comedy Club, 315 W. Sprague Ave. $25-$35. (509) 318-9998.

Louis C.K. – Six-time Emmy Award winner Louis C.K. has released more than nine standup specials. including most recently “Sincerely.” Previous specials include “Shameless,” “Chewed Up,” “Hilarious, Word,” “Live at the Beacon Theater,” “Oh My God,” “Live at the Comedy Store” and “Louis C.K. 2017.” Sunday, 8 p.m. First Interstate Center for the Arts, 334 W. Spokane Falls Blvd. $32-$77. (509) 279-7000.

Spokane’s Best Comics – A show highlighting Spokane’s best comedic talent. Thursday, 7:30 p.m. Spokane Comedy Club, 315 W. Sprague Ave. $10-$16. (509) 318-9998.

Dan Cummins: Symphony of Insanity Tour – Comedian known for several comedy specials such as “Get Outta Here Devil!” and “Live in Denver,” as well as his podcasts “Timesuck” and “Scared to Death.” Oct. 15 and 16, 7:30 (sold out) and 10:30 p.m.; Oct. 17, 7:30 p.m. Spokane Comedy Club, 315 W. Sprague Ave. $25-$40. (509) 318-9998.

Jubal Fresh: Backflip Comedy Tour – A comedy show that isn’t afraid to tackle topical events and other drama. Nothing is sacred, and nothing is off-limits on “The Jubal Show.” Oct. 15, 8 p.m. Bing Crosby Theater, 901 W. Sprague Ave. $26.99-$46.99. (509) 227-7638.

Dance

Gonzaga Dance 60x60 – This informal concert of 60-second pieces is presented by the Dance Club. Student work will be shown through live performance, ScreenDance and student composed music. Friday, 6 p.m. Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center, 211 E. Desmet Ave. $4.50. (509) 313-2787

Theater

“Sunset Boulevard” – In her mansion on Sunset Boulevard, faded silent-screen goddess Norma Desmond lives in a fantasy world. Impoverished screenwriter Joe Gillis, on the run from debt collectors, stumbles into her reclusive domain. With music by Andrew Lloyd Webber. Weeknights at 7:30 p.m.; Saturdays, 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Sundays, 1:30 p.m. Through Sunday. Regional Theatre of the Palouse, 122 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. $23 adults; $12 children. (509) 334-0750.

“Family Ties & Little White Lies” – By Gary Ray Slapp. Directed by Mark D. Caldwell. Friday and Saturday and Oct. 15 and 16. All shows include optional dinner served at 6:30 p.m. Show begins at 7:30 p.m. Circle Moon Theater, 3642 N. SR 211, Newport. $12 show only; $25 dinner and show. (208) 448-1294.

“Roald Dahl’s Matilda, The Musical” – Matilda is a little girl with astonishing wit, intelligence and psychokinetic powers. She’s unloved by her cruel parents but impresses her schoolteacher, the highly loveable Miss Honey. Matilda’s school life isn’t completely smooth sailing, however – the school’s mean headmistress, Miss Trunchbull, hates children and just loves thinking up new punishments for those who don’t abide by her rules. Showtimes are Fridays, 7 p.m.; Saturdays and Sundays, 2 p.m. Friday through Saturday; Oct. 15-17; and Oct. 22-24. Spokane Children’s Theatre, 2727 N. Madelia Ave. $16 adult; $12 children 12 and younger; $15 senior and military. (509) 328-4886.

No Clue – An improvised murder mystery. Available Fridays through October. Blue Door Theatre, 815 W. Garland Ave. $8. (509) 747-7045.

Masterpiece Monologues: New Works – Presented by Stage Left Theater. Ten new short works make their on-screen debut. Works include “”As Long As the Window Is Closed,” “Flat Meat Society,” “Bad Lads,” “Stick, Suck, Die,” “Ice Box Cake and the Man From Lima,” “Getting Back to Switzerland,” “What a Friend We Have in Satan,” “Mindless,” “Minister of Sorrow” and “Everyone’s Sorry.” Playwrights include Pam Kingsley, Sandra Hoskins, Tom Coash, Donald E. Baker, James McLindon, David A. Miller, Colette Cullen, and Jill Maynard. Performed by Anna Kay, Jeffrey Philips Christiansen, Erin Sellers, Jaron Fuglie, Rhead Shirley, Deborah Marlowe, Lynn Noel, Bridget Pretz, Thor Edgell, Bethany Fay and Nicholas Roy Morgan. Stream free on the Stage Left Vimeo and Facebook pages. Visit stagelefttheater.org for links. Friday, 7-9 p.m. Free.

The Met Live: “Boris Godunov” – Bass René Pape, the world’s reigning Boris, reprises his tremendous portrayal of the tortured tsar caught between grasping ambition and crippling paranoia. Conductor Sebastian Weigle leads Mussorgsky’s masterwork, a pillar of the Russian repertoire, in its original 1869 version. Stephen Wadsworth’s affecting production poignantly captures the hope and suffering of the Russian people, as well as the title ruler himself. View it livestreamed Saturday, 9:55 a.m., or in an encore showing Wednesday, 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. The Saturday livestream is also available at Regal Riverstone, 2416 Old Mill Loop, Coeur d’Alene, as well as at the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Regal Cinemas NorthTown, 4750 N. Division St. $18.90 child; $23.10 senior; $25.20 adult. (509) 489-0570.

Murder Mystery Dinner Theater – New murder mysteries live, as well as past murder mystery shows on the big screen. Dinner served at 6 p.m.; show at 6:45 p.m. Saturday. Cutter Theatre, 302 Park St., Metaline Falls. (509) 446-4108.

“SpongeBob the Musical” – SpongeBob and all of Bikini Bottom face the total annihilation of their undersea world. Chaos erupts. Lives hang in the balance. And just when all hope seems lost, a most unexpected hero rises up and takes center stage. Shows are 7:30 p.m. weekdays; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays; and 2 p.m. Sundays. Oct. 15-17 and Oct. 20-24. Aspire Community Theatre, 1765 W Golf Course Road, Coeur d’Alene. $19-$25. (208) 696-4228.

“Into the Woods” – The story follows a baker and his wife who wish to have a child; Cinderella, who wishes to attend the King’s Festival; and Jack, who wishes his cow would give milk. When the baker and his wife learn that they cannot have a child because of a witch’s curse, the two set off on a journey to break it. Showtimes are 7 p.m. weekdays; 3 and 7 p.m. Saturdays; and 2 p.m. Sundays. Oct. 15-17; Oct 21-24; and Oct. 28-31. TAC Theater, 2114 N. Pines, Spokane Valley. $13-$15. (509) 995-6718.