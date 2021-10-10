Business beat

Health care

Providence has announced two promotions. Susan Scott will serve as chief operating officer at Holy Family Hospital, and Adam Richards will serve as chief nursing officer for Holy Family Hospital.

Scott is transitioning from her current role as the executive director for perioperative, procedural and cardiovascular services at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center. Scott will now oversee daily hospital operations and serve as a community liaison. Scott has more than 30 years of experience in health care, specifically in operational roles.

Richards has 15 years of experience in health-care leadership and patient care. He previously was director of emergency and trauma service for Sacred Heart Medical Center and Holy Family Hospital before becoming director of nursing for Providence Holy Family Hospital. Richards now will oversee nursing services at Holy Family Hospital .

Hospitality

Davenport Hotels has announced new hires across various departments, hotels and restaurants.

Claudia Saenz was hired as director of banquets and brings 20 years of experience managing food and beverage teams. Saenz previously was the event operations manager in Seattle at the Space Needle as the Chihuly Garden and Glass museum. Before her work in Seattle, she was director of banquets at Omni Louisville in Louisville, Kentucky. She also has seven years of experience managing high-volume events.

Joshua Newton was hired as the restaurant manager of Post Street Ale House. He previously was restaurant and banquet manager of Anthony’s at Spokane Falls and has 20 years of experience in the bar and restaurant industry.

Travis Williams was hired as restaurant manager at the Davenport Tower. Williams previously was general manager of concessions at Levy Restaurants in Las Vegas and has eight years of experience in the food and beverage industry.

Dan Duke was hired as restaurant manager at the Palm Court Grill. Duke previously was director of food and beverage and events at Nature’s Cathedral Mountain Retreat in Springville, California. Duke was also the catering director of Monarch Club and Stockdale Affairs Event Center, both in California.

Brad Case was hired as executive chef at the Palm Court Grill, and has more than 35 years of hospitality experience. He previously was general manager and executive chef at The Fedora in Coeur d’Alene. Case has also worked as a designated trainer and task force opening team manager for all new West Coast Marriott hotels and resorts. Case holds an Associate of Occupational Studies degree and an Associate of Arts in Culinary Arts degree from Orange Coast College in Costa Mesa, California.

William Scott was hired as sous chef at the Palm Court Grill and has five years of culinary experience. He previously was the company chef at Moondollars Bistro in Twin Lakes and the sous chef at Anthony’s Steakhouse in Coeur d’Alene.

John O’Brien was hired as corporate director of security. O’Brien previously spent 25 years in the Spokane Police Department as a senior police officer, public information officer, patrol officer, hostage negotiator, SWAT operator and mechanic, field training officer, civil disturbance unit, school resource officer and neighborhood conditions officer.

Luis Segura was hired as director of information technology. Segura previously was the cybersecurity and IT lead for Marvin Test Solutions in California and has more than 15 years of experience in the information technology and services.

Manufacturing

Craig Dias was hired as the general manager and vice president of finance at Clean Copack, a co-manufacturing division of BumbleBar Inc. Dias earned a Bachelor of Business Administration-Finance degree from Gonzaga University with graduate studies in accounting and MIS at Eastern Washington University. In 2006, he was named Manufacturer of the Year/Mid-sized Businesses in Seattle Business Magazine and in 2013 received the Spirit of Red Cross Award.