Do it Yourself or Not? Install nylon carpeting

By Gene and Katie Hamilton Tribune Content Agency

New carpeting can transform an ordinary room, because it provides a fresh backdrop and foundation for furnishings. Even the humblest of furniture takes on a new life when set on a uniform background that unifies the room with consistent color and texture.

You’ll find carpeting sold in many venues – retail stores, specialty flooring outlets, design centers and online – in a staggering collection of price range, styles, grades, colors and textures that will add to the comfort and warmth of a room. So, don’t make any quick decisions until you’ve done your homework.

Spend time seeing what’s available in your price range at a carpet retailer or home center. Your costs will likely include padding, carpeting and installation, plus an additional charge if old carpeting must be removed and disposed. If you’re able-bodied, you can do that part of the job, especially if your garbage service will haul it way.

A carpet installation service will charge $1,811, which includes labor and material, for a good-quality nylon carpeting and padding installed in a 15-by-15-foot room. If you want to do the job you can buy 225 square feet of carpeting for a rectangular-shaped room; other shaped rooms will require more carpeting. You also need the same amount of padding and must rent a carpet stretcher, knee kicker and seaming iron for $1,200, saving you 34% for your efforts.

Installing carpeting is not for the faint of heart, because it’s strenuous work. Just lugging the heavy roll of carpeting isn’t easy, especially if it’s going to a second floor. Most of the job involves working on your hands and knees, so wear knee pads for protection. You have to remove all the furnishings in the room and thoroughly vacuum the floor. You may have to remove doors in the room to trim the bottom so the doors clear the new higher surface of the carpeting, a job for someone with carpentry tools and experience.

