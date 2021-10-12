The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

On the Air

Wednesday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, NBA preseason

2 p.m.: Portland at Phoenix Root

3:30 p.m.: Dallas at Charlotte ESPN

6 p.m.: Milwaukee at Utah NBA

Basketball, WNBA Finals

6 p.m.: Chicago at Phoenix ESPN

Hockey, NHL

4:30 p.m.: N.Y. Rangers at Washington TNT

7 p.m.: Chicago at Colorado TNT

Horse racing, Breeders’ Cup Challenge

1 p.m.: Jessamine Stakes NBC Sports

Soccer, college women

4 p.m.: Indiana at Penn State ESPNU

Soccer, men, FIFA World Cup qualifying

3:30 p.m.: U.S. vs. Costa Rica ESPN2

7 p.m.: El Salvador vs. Mexico CBS Sports

Volleyball, college women

6 p.m.: Indiana at Nebraska ESPNU

Wednesday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

6 p.m.: Paul Petrino Show 1080-AM

All events subject to change

