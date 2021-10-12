On the Air
Tue., Oct. 12, 2021
Wednesday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, NBA preseason
2 p.m.: Portland at Phoenix Root
3:30 p.m.: Dallas at Charlotte ESPN
6 p.m.: Milwaukee at Utah NBA
Basketball, WNBA Finals
6 p.m.: Chicago at Phoenix ESPN
Hockey, NHL
4:30 p.m.: N.Y. Rangers at Washington TNT
7 p.m.: Chicago at Colorado TNT
Horse racing, Breeders’ Cup Challenge
1 p.m.: Jessamine Stakes NBC Sports
Soccer, college women
4 p.m.: Indiana at Penn State ESPNU
Soccer, men, FIFA World Cup qualifying
3:30 p.m.: U.S. vs. Costa Rica ESPN2
7 p.m.: El Salvador vs. Mexico CBS Sports
Volleyball, college women
6 p.m.: Indiana at Nebraska ESPNU
Wednesday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
6 p.m.: Paul Petrino Show 1080-AM
All events subject to change
