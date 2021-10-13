Candidate’s name misspelled

The name of Kevin McMulkin, candidate for Spokane County Water District 3, position 2, was misspelled in a story that ran on the cover of today’s Voices section. The section was printed before the error was noticed.

Incorrect health advisory information

This year is the first that a health advisory for toxic algae was issued for Spirit Lake, while Cocolalla Lake had an advisory in 2020 but not this year, and the last advisory for Cocolalla Lake before that was in 2016. The frequency of advisories for Spirit and Cocolalla lakes were misstated in a story that ran on the cover of Saturday’s Northwest section because of a source error.