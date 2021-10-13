Candidate’s name misspelled
UPDATED: Wed., Oct. 13, 2021
Candidate’s name misspelled
The name of Kevin McMulkin, candidate for Spokane County Water District 3, position 2, was misspelled in a story that ran on the cover of today’s Voices section. The section was printed before the error was noticed.
Incorrect health advisory information
This year is the first that a health advisory for toxic algae was issued for Spirit Lake, while Cocolalla Lake had an advisory in 2020 but not this year, and the last advisory for Cocolalla Lake before that was in 2016. The frequency of advisories for Spirit and Cocolalla lakes were misstated in a story that ran on the cover of Saturday’s Northwest section because of a source error.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.