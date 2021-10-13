Sports Highlights
UPDATED: Fri., Oct. 15, 2021
Baseball
MLB Playoffs Boston Red Sox at Houston Astros, 5 p.m. (FOX)
Basketball
WNBA Finals Phoenix Mercury at Chicago Sky, 6 p.m. (ESPN2)
NBA Preseason Portland Trail Blazers at Golden State Warriors, 7 p.m. (ROOT)
Football
College Clemson at Syracuse, 4 p.m. (ESPN)
College, Montana State at Weber State, 7 p.m. (ESPNU)
College, California at Oregon, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)
High school, Mt. Spokane at Mead, 7 p.m. (SWX)
Soccer
College women Washington at Arizona, 7 p.m. (Pac-12)
